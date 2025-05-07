GOOD LUCK BOYS!. . .St. Joseph's Boys School U-14 Captain Corey Harkin and Vice Captain Cian Griffiths are wished the best of luck as they head to the final of the Northern Ireland U-15 Plate against Clounagh Junior High School at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday). Included from left are Mr. Stephen Parkhouse, Manchester United Foundation, Mr. Paul Gibbons, Coach/Head of PE, and Mr. Emmett McGinty, PE teacher/coach. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)GOOD LUCK BOYS!. . .St. Joseph's Boys School U-14 Captain Corey Harkin and Vice Captain Cian Griffiths are wished the best of luck as they head to the final of the Northern Ireland U-15 Plate against Clounagh Junior High School at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday). Included from left are Mr. Stephen Parkhouse, Manchester United Foundation, Mr. Paul Gibbons, Coach/Head of PE, and Mr. Emmett McGinty, PE teacher/coach. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
PHOTOS: Meet St. Joseph’s Boys' U14 NI Plate Finalists

By Michael Wilson
Published 7th May 2025, 10:41 BST
St. Joseph’s Boys School head to Belfast this morning (Wednesday) with the Danny Blanchflower Stadium the destination and victory over a strong Clounagh Junior High School, Portadown in mind as they hope to bring the U-14 N.I. Plate back to Derry.

The St. Joseph’s boys are confident after success in the earlier rounds and convincing victories over Strabane Academy, St Brigid’s College, Glastry College, St Pius’ Magherafelt, and St Malachy’s. Manager Paul Gibbons is hopeful the Creggan school can win and believes the strength in depth and a strong midfield will play a major part in victory.

“Our boys have done well in the previous rounds, improving as the tournament went on,” he explained, “They have a belief in their ability to come away with victory tomorrow.

“Our captain Corey Harkin leads from the front and will make sure the team are well prepared in what is a very good surface in Belfast. We must be sharp from the first whistle and take the game to Clounagh. Here’s hoping we are coming back home with the NI Shield on the coach.”

SHEA QUIGLEY (Midfielder) – Silky skills and a potential goalscorer. Excellent passer of the ball.

SHEA QUIGLEY (Midfielder) – Silky skills and a potential goalscorer. Excellent passer of the ball. Photo: Jim McCafferty

CHARLIE McCLEERY (Midfielder) – A target man in the middle of the park. Not afraid to put his head in and win the ball; a serious goal threat going forward.

CHARLIE McCLEERY (Midfielder) – A target man in the middle of the park. Not afraid to put his head in and win the ball; a serious goal threat going forward. Photo: JimMcCafferty

LIAM GALLAGHER (Midfield) – Always a goal threat when he plays, Liam has speed and trickery in his arsenal.

LIAM GALLAGHER (Midfield) – Always a goal threat when he plays, Liam has speed and trickery in his arsenal. Photo: Jim

CAHIR McNULTY (Defender) – A solid no-nonsense defender who can lead the line well.

CAHIR McNULTY (Defender) – A solid no-nonsense defender who can lead the line well. Photo: Jim McCafferty

