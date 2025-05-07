The St. Joseph’s boys are confident after success in the earlier rounds and convincing victories over Strabane Academy, St Brigid’s College, Glastry College, St Pius’ Magherafelt, and St Malachy’s. Manager Paul Gibbons is hopeful the Creggan school can win and believes the strength in depth and a strong midfield will play a major part in victory.

“Our boys have done well in the previous rounds, improving as the tournament went on,” he explained, “They have a belief in their ability to come away with victory tomorrow.

“Our captain Corey Harkin leads from the front and will make sure the team are well prepared in what is a very good surface in Belfast. We must be sharp from the first whistle and take the game to Clounagh. Here’s hoping we are coming back home with the NI Shield on the coach.”

1 . Shea Quigley. SHEA QUIGLEY (Midfielder) – Silky skills and a potential goalscorer. Excellent passer of the ball. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Charlie McCleery CHARLIE McCLEERY (Midfielder) – A target man in the middle of the park. Not afraid to put his head in and win the ball; a serious goal threat going forward. Photo: JimMcCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Liam Gallagher. LIAM GALLAGHER (Midfield) – Always a goal threat when he plays, Liam has speed and trickery in his arsenal. Photo: Jim Photo Sales

4 . Cahir McNulty CAHIR McNULTY (Defender) – A solid no-nonsense defender who can lead the line well. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales