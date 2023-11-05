Organisers, funders and representatives from the various groups involved in the launch of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Partnership in Derry on Friday afternoon last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

In conjunction with local network partners at Northwest Youth Services and building on the successes of the programme in Leitrim and Fermanagh, the tournament is the first step in a series of events and year round activity and will encompass the project becoming operational on a cross border basis in Donegal.

The ‘Beyond The Ball’ project uses football as a pathway to bring young people together from across-the-border counties to build relationships, build their leadership skills, undertake training and accreditation, and deliver joint projects to address issues that impact themselves and their communities.

The project will also give young people a voice with policy makers and stakeholders from sports, housing, education, and community safety to help shape future planning.

Group pictured at the launch of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Partnership on Friday last. From left, Aimee Fitzpatrick, 'Beyond The Ball', Fermanagh, Stevie Mallett, manager, North West Youth Services, Paddy Harte, Chair, International Fund for Ireland, Catherine Ryan, manager, International Fund for Ireland, Sean Thornton, Project Co-Ordinator, 'Beyond The Ball', Derry/Donegal and Dan Gorman, Project Co-Ordinator, 'Beyond The Ball' Sligo/Leitrim. Included are front are representatives from some of the youth clubs who took part. The football initiative aims to provide a 'sense of worth and value' to those taking part and the cross-border tournament involved teams from as far away as Leitrim.

‘Beyond The Ball’ operates on a cross border basis in Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Belfast, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Louth – and young people

from those counties came together at Sean Dolans to play in a tournament that was followed by a networking event at St. Mary’s Youth Centre in Creggan.

Speaking about the event, United legend Ferdinand Rio Ferdinand said it was crucial young people were given the support they needed to flourish.

“The Beyond The Ball project and our partnership with the IFI is an essential development for my Foundation in delivering our work to young people on the island of Ireland,” explained Ferdinand, “In the current climate, young people need support, training, and skills development to build a strong future in uncertain times.

Action from the opening game in Friday's Rio Ferdinand Partnership launch tournament between Buncrana Youth Club and Leitrim 'B' Youth Club.

“We know that young people have a huge amount of talent, aspirations and opinions, and this project will give them a platform to express that in a positive way to influence their futures. This launch is part of an ongoing activity programme. I’m pleased we are working with Northwest Youth Services to ensure our work is rooted within the local community and can reflect that local context.”

Sean Thornton, Beyond The Ball project co-ordinator, said: “This cross-border youth-driven project provides a valuable platform for young people to forge new connections with their peers from the border region and addresses the critical need for programs in areas facing economic hardship and hard to reach rural communities in Donegal.

“The project offers hope for the young people in the area, from cross community backgrounds, providing them opportunities to refine their social skills, earn valuable qualifications and enhance their educational journeys. It acts as a stepping stone for these young people, guiding them toward sustainable employment prospects, and making a positive impact on their lives and the wider community.”

Paddy Harte, Chair of the International Fund for Ireland, added: “The IFI’s Communities in Partnership Programme, which funds this collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, focuses on developing lasting relationships on a cross-border basis between communities and young people resulting in positive change for all mutual benefit.

Goal opportunity thwarted with this slide tackle in the Buncrana v. Leitrim game on Friday.

“Local communities across NI and the southern border counties are dealing with the challenging backdrop of political uncertainty, raised community tensions and the rising cost-of-living, all of which are out of their control. It is vital that they are given the support they need to allow them to grow and prosper in spite of these obstacles.