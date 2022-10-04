The eight-a-side youth competition featured the age groups 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 with a number of Derry City players present to take in the action as hundreds of young players took part. Sean, a lifelong Celtic, passed away in January following a brave battle against cancer with the new competition a chance for his many friends to pay tribute. Here a few of the defining images from a memorable day at St Joseph’s Boys . . .
Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy and Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph’s Boys School pictured on Saturday at the Sean O’Kane Memorial tournament at the school with members of the O’Kane family.
Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School
Action from Sunday’s 2012 clash between Foyle Harps and Tristar at St. Joseph’s Boys School, during the Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys
Derry City’s Cameron McJanett pictured handing out medals at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Sunday to Trojans FC.
Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup
Winners of the Lee Harkin jersey (currently signed by Premiership club Wolverhampton Wanderers) at the Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup on Sunday was Foyle Harps Jack Strunks. Included are Christy McGeehan, organiser, Emmett McGinty, teacher/organiser, Ciara McGlynn and Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal, St. Joseph’s Boys School.
