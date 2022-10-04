News you can trust since 1772
Don Bosco’s celebrate winning on penalities during Sunday’s Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph’s Boys School, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PHOTOS: Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup a fitting tribute to special person

St. Joseph’s Boys’ School was the venue last weekend for the Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup with 32 local clubs taking part across Saturday and Sunday.

By Michael Wilson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:18 pm

The eight-a-side youth competition featured the age groups 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 with a number of Derry City players present to take in the action as hundreds of young players took part. Sean, a lifelong Celtic, passed away in January following a brave battle against cancer with the new competition a chance for his many friends to pay tribute. Here a few of the defining images from a memorable day at St Joseph’s Boys . . .

1. Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy and Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph’s Boys School pictured on Saturday at the Sean O’Kane Memorial tournament at the school with members of the O’Kane family.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

2. Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys School

Action from Sunday’s 2012 clash between Foyle Harps and Tristar at St. Joseph’s Boys School, during the Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup at St. Joseph's Boys

Derry City’s Cameron McJanett pictured handing out medals at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Sunday to Trojans FC.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup

Winners of the Lee Harkin jersey (currently signed by Premiership club Wolverhampton Wanderers) at the Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup on Sunday was Foyle Harps Jack Strunks. Included are Christy McGeehan, organiser, Emmett McGinty, teacher/organiser, Ciara McGlynn and Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal, St. Joseph’s Boys School.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

