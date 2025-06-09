A big crowd was treated by some great games, packed with brilliant goals, great saves and no shortage of drama. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action on a superb day of underage football. Check out these memorable images…..
1. Buncrana Hearts were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Culmore take on Tristar in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Top of the Hill Celtic were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Portstewart were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney
