Top of the Hill Celtic players celebrate their penalty shootout win over Coleraine at the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: Top of the Hill Celtic youth tournament a big hit at Lisnagelvin

By Michael Wilson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
Youth teams from across the north west converged on Lisnagelvin Playing Fields for the annual Top of the Hill Celtic Youth tournament.

A big crowd was treated by some great games, packed with brilliant goals, great saves and no shortage of drama. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action on a superb day of underage football. Check out these memorable images…..

Buncrana Hearts were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney

Culmore take on Tristar in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney

Top of the Hill Celtic were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney

Portstewart were competition winners in the TOTHC hosted soccer tournament played at Lisnagelvin Playing Fields. Photo: George Sweeney

