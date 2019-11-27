Pick your Derry City Team of the Decade 2010-2020: Defenders

As we approach the end of the decade, fans can reflect on a typically eventful 10 years at Brandywell Stadium.

The last ten years has also seen plenty of graduates break through from the club's academy and many have gone on to bigger and better things, but there is no doubt that City fans have seen some quality footballers grace the Brandywell pitch.

We recently launched our Team of the Decade poll and asked 'Journal' readers, to vote for your favourite players, starting with those goalkeepers that have donned the gloves for the Candy Stripes in the last ten years.

Today we put forward candidates for central defenders and in the coming days we will provide a shortlist of full-backs, midfielders, wingers and strikers as we attempt to assemble the best team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

They should be judged on achievements and overall quality when representing Derry City. Once the votes are counted we will publish the Team of the Decade in the 'Derry Journal' newspaper and website.

There has been some outstanding defenders to wear the famous candystripes but who deserves their place in our Team of the Decade. We've narrowed the choice down to eight candidates. The two who receive the highest votes will earn their place.