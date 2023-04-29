PICTURE SPECIAL: Derry City fans are all smiles after St Pat's win
Derry City fans were delighted their side easily seen off St Patrick’s Athletic, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Friday night.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST
Two quick fire goals from Ben Doherty and Colm Whelan in the second half, ensured Ruaidhri Higgins’ men secured their second home success of the season.
Check out these 28 fantastic snaps from Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney and make sure to tag and share if you recognise anyone.
Page 1 of 7