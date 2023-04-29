News you can trust since 1772
Deborah and Niall O’Doherty pictured at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-64Deborah and Niall O’Doherty pictured at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-64
Deborah and Niall O’Doherty pictured at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-64

PICTURE SPECIAL: Derry City fans are all smiles after St Pat's win

Derry City fans were delighted their side easily seen off St Patrick’s Athletic, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Friday night.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST

Two quick fire goals from Ben Doherty and Colm Whelan in the second half, ensured Ruaidhri Higgins’ men secured their second home success of the season.

Check out these 28 fantastic snaps from Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney and make sure to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-65

1. Friday night delight for Derry City fans

Derry City supporters Shea Norris and Aodhan Campbell at the St Patrick's Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-66 Photo: George Sweeney

Derry City supporters Shea Norris and Aodhan Campbell at the St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-66

2. Friday night delight for Derry City fans

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick's Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-72 Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night. DER2317GS-72

3. Friday night delight for Derry City fans

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick's Athletic game on Friday evening. DER2317GS-73 Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday evening. DER2317GS-73

4. Friday night delight for Derry City fans

Fans at the Derry City versus St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday evening. DER2317GS-73 Photo: George Sweeney

