​The Faroese coach believes the club scouted their Irish opposition well in the build-up to last week's first leg at the Tórsvøllur stadium after playing out a scoreless draw.

Joensen reckons there isn't much to separate the two teams and views his team's chances of progressing as 'very much alive!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No. I think we scouted them quite well," he answered when asked if he was surprised by Derry City's performance in the first leg.

HB Tórshavn head coach Jákub Martin Joensen is confident ahead of return leg. Photograph by Sverri Egholm

"We hoped they were not as good as they were and we feared they were even better but this was approximately what we expected.

"It's very difficult to say and I don't know if this is a good match for Derry or not. If they play like this in the second leg and we play like we did, then automatically it has to be an even match next time. But I don't know if they are satisfied by their performance.

"We are excited about the match and the tie is alive, which is the most important thing. We wanted to win the match but when you don't get the best you have to take the next and that was a draw. So the match is alive!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HB Tórshavn began the first leg brightly with Swedish midfielder Emil Berger striking the foot of the post early on while they had several other decent opportunities in the opening 20 minutes. Derry got to grips with the occasion and their opposition in the second half and finished strongest and Joensen was disappointed his team didn't make the most of their goalmouth chances which could cost them over the two legs.

"When you play such a good team as Derry, you have to take the chances you get. Unfortunately we didn't do that. When we don't score on our chances then we have to be satisfied with a 0-0."

The 23 times Faroese champions are unbeaten in their last four home European ties on home soil now and Joensen is determined to improve their away record which is less than desirable.

"We have kept that record but now we have to make a new standard for the away games because it has been problematic to win the away games. I think there is reason to be fairly optimistic that we have a fair chance in the away game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm well aware that it is Derry's home ground. They are probably favourites now but we are optimistic that if we work as hard as we did today and maybe do some small things differently then we have a chance.

"It will be exciting to come to Derry to their stadium. They had a few supporters here and they were very loud so I can imagine there will be more supporters there cheering on their team and it will be even louder.

"It will be a good experience for us but if we are preparing with full respect for Derry then I think we have reason to be optimistic that we have a chance if we do things the right way.”