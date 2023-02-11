The 28 year-old Derry City fan was 'honoured' to be invited to sing the National Anthem ahead of the President's Cup clash between the Candy Stripes and Shamrock Rovers.

The Foyle Road native has enjoyed great success in his music career over the past nine years which has taken him to the final 40 of The X Factor UK including the bootcamp and six chair challenge stages at Wembley in 2016 and a debut album which went straight in at No. 1 on The iTunes World Music Chart in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, given the historical context of becoming the first person to sing the Irish National Anthem in front of the President of Ireland at the home of McGinty's beloved Derry City, Friday night's performance topped the lot.

It was the product of a lot of hard work after he was asked by Derry City club director Martin Mullan to kickstart the celebrations in the League of Ireland season curtain-raiser and it proved a proud moment for the local musician.

"It was something I've been looking forward to for the past month since I was asked to do it, I was buzzing for it," beamed the former St Columb's College student afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've put a lot of work into but tonight staring at the flag, knowing the President is behind you at a full Brandywell and being a supporter I would say it's up there with the biggest thing I've done.

"Someone was telling me there's never been anyone that has sung the National Anthem in the Brandywell for the President so that's some buzz.

Derry singer songwriter Conor McGinty performs the National Anthem in front of a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph courtesy of Kevin Morrison (Event Images and Video)

"Most performers would never say they get goosebumps while they're performing but when I was staring at the flag knowing everyone was behind me and the work that went into it it came across really well and during the last couple of notes when you heard the crowd go up it was some buzz and it was a night I'll not forget in a hurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a brilliant night.," he continued. "My music career to date has been going for eight or nine years. I've done X Factor in the UK but for me that tonight was the best out of the lot. It was probably the proudest I've been while singing.”

The father of two young children, Dáire (5) and one year-old Auráh, certainly hit the right note with the large attendance with his own special rendition put together with the help of well known Derry pianist Eamon Karran who composed the instrumental.

Considering he used to make the short walk from his Foyle Park family home as a four year-old child to watch the Candy Stripes and when a pupil at Nazareth House Primary School, it really was a moment he'll never forget.

"I was saying to my wife Aisling today, back when I first started coming here, I was about four when I was first introduced and then I was a season ticket holder for about 10 years before I started doing the music and wasn't able to get every Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if I was able to go back and tell myself at that age that I would be singing the National Anthem this many years on I wouldn't have believed it. It was a great honour."

So how did the opportunity come about?

"I remember sitting in the house one night after the cup final and having heard the anthem in the Aviva, as much as it was the Aviva and everyone is going to sing it, I just thought the way they played it, it was very dreary and done in no time. There was no buzz about it. I thought to myself it would be great to do a version of the anthem that gives people that lift."

He was coolness personified as he took centre stage on the big Brandywell pitch but gigging and performing in front of large crowds comes second nature to the likeable Derry man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he did admit experiencing anxiety before kick-off given the unpredictable nature of the Brandywell PA System which Derry fans can attest to.

Thankfully it all went to plan on the night and he received a fantastic reception having lifted the atmosphere at the ground.

"I was more worried about, as people coming to the Brandywell know, the PA system isn't always the most reliable. So in the soundchecks I had a wee bit of anxiety about the PA more than anything but the performing was just a pure buzz going out and performing in front of your own people and singing the National Anthem in Derry .

"I saw the Secretary of State was here tonight and Michael D Higgins but I don't think the Secretary of State came down the stairs until it was over," he laughed. "I was absolutely delighted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what's next for the local musician? Well he reckons Friday's performance will give him the impetus to kick on with his music career and the next venture.