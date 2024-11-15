Both Ruaidhri Higgins and his former captain Patrick McEleney have left Brandywell.

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins says he leaves his role as manager of Derry City Football Club ‘with a heavy heart’/

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40 year-old Limavady man left the Brandywell hotseat by mutual consent after three-and-a-half years at the helm where he delivered an FAI Cup and had Derry back challenging for league titles.

Ultimately he failed to get over the line in the title race this season and in the FAI Cup Final last Sunday where the Candy Stripes lost to Drogheda United which increased the pressure from the supporters and forced the Board into discussions over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins opted against staying for the remainder of his contract which would’ve expired at the end of the 2025 campaign despite support from chairman Mr Philip O’Doherty and other board members.

Speaking for the first time since news broke of his departure this morning, Higgins thanked the club and its fans for supporting the team through good times and bad.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC,” he said. “As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

“Along with the staff, we took over on the 23rd April 2021 with the club at the bottom of the table. That season we qualified for Europe, my proudest achievement to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2022 we won the FAI Cup for the first time in a decade and finished 2nd in the league and in 2023 we played in three rounds in Europe, again finishing second in the league.

“I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short.

“I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Philip O’Doherty, for his unwavering support from start to finish.

“To the players, staff, board, volunteers and the supporters that backed us through the good and difficult times I thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players. I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead.

"Wishing you all the best, Ruaidhrí.”

In a short statement on the club’s website Derry City thanked Higgins for his achievements and said the search for his successor begins ‘immediately’.

The Board of Directors and everyone involved with Derry City Football Club would like to thank Ruaidhrí for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success for the future.

Ruaidhrí will always be welcome at the Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell stadium as a long-time Derry City fan.

“The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”