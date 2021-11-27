Raffaele Cretaro leaves Derry City

Raff Cretaro has left Derry City. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Cretaro, who came in with boss Ruaidhri Higgins when the Limavady man was appointed in April and was a big favourite in the dressing room, had decided to leave because of family commitments.

Higgins pay tribute to all three departures stating on the club's website: "Darren has been a fantastic servant to the club over the past five years. He was very unlucky to pick up that injury in 2019 which kept him out of the side. To his credit however he has worked his way back to full fitness and finished the season very strongly for us.

“Marc was very unlucky at times too, but Derry fans did get a chance to see how good he was just before the end of the season.

“I want to thank both players for all their hard work since I came into the club and wish them the very best for the future.

“I can confirm as well that first team coach Raff Cretaro is also leaving. Raff came in with me in April and has been a real influence around the club. He has a great way about him and is hugely popular with both the players and the staff.