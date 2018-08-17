Revealed: How much Celtic could make from Europa League qualification

Celtic are one stage from qualifying for the Europa League group stages after defeat in the Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic face Lithuanian champions Sūduva Marijampolė in the play-off round of Europe's secondary competition having been knocked out of the Champions League by AEK Athens 3-2 on aggregate.

The club will take a hit in revenue after two successive years of making the group stages of the elite competition where they came up against the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

This season qualification for the group stages earns a club €15.25 million alone. On top of that there is €2.7m awarded per win and €900,000 per draw plus substantial revenue from the TV market pool and coefficient ranking.

However, in June, Uefa announced an increase in the money distributed between clubs participating in the Europa League to €510 million, with €60 million in additional contributions.

Celtic receive €1.4 million in solidarity payments from dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers.

• First qualifying round – €280,000

• Second qualifying round – €380,000

• Third qualifying round – €480,000

• Additional payment - €260,000

If they were to lose their play-off match they will receive a further €300,000.

Qualification for the group stages is worth €2.92 million to each club with €570,000 per win and €190,000 per draw.

On top of that, €84 million is divided into ‘coefficient shares’, each worth €71,430. The lowest-ranked team will receive one share with the highest-ranked team receiving €3.42 million, or 48 shares.

Celtic are positioned 45 Europe’s coefficients so are in a good position for a high share, with it based on a ten-year ranking.

In addition, €168 million will be, according to Uefa website, “distributed according to the proportional value of each TV market represented by the clubs taking part in the UEFA Europa League (group stage onwards)”.

Qualification from the group sees the competition become even more lucrative with each group winner netting €1 million each and the runners-up €500,000.

• Qualification for the round of 32: €500,000

• Qualification for the round of 16: €1.1 million

• Qualification for the quarter-finals: €1.5 million

• Qualification for the semi-finals: €2.4 million

• Qualification for the final: €4.5 million

The winners earn an extra €4 million.