The former Skonto Riga striker who played against Derry in the Europa League back in 2009, renews rivalries with the Candy Stripes and City boss Ruaidhri Higgins who he played against 13 years ago.

Riga are hot favourites to progress after a comfortable 2-0 lead from the first leg at Brandywell when Derry finished the match with 10 men following Matty Smith's sending off early in the second half.

Higgins' troops and the large travelling support from Derry still believe they can progress and produce an historic turnaround for an Irish club in Europe and Blanks isn't taking anything for granted as long as the tie remains 2-0 - a scoreline he described as 'dangerous'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riga FC manager Kristaps Blanks

"We prepared like we always prepare," said the former Latvian international striker. "It's a big game for us and for Derry City. There's a little bit of pressure. We're leading 2-0 but it's a European cup game so you never know what can happen.

"For me and the team, we know we must start the game like it's 0-0 because 2-0 is a dangerous result. One goal and the game can change immediately. That's why we must be focussed and be ready psychologically for this game."

With the home advantage, the pressure increased to progress to the second round and Blanks believes Riga haven't yet seen the best of Derry City.

"At home everybody will be waiting for a good result from us. We must play like we played in Derry and if we play with the same style and the same focus I think everything will be okay for us today.

"Derry City will be disappointed with the first result at home. However it was a good atmosphere, a full stadium and there was a lot of fans. They come here with nothing to lose. They will come here to change the situation. That's what we told the guys, Derry has nothing to lose . I think they will start strongly from the first minute. A lot of crosses, a lot of fighting. We know the style of Derry and I hope we will be ready for this."

An estimated 4,000 fans supporting both teams is expected at the Skonto Stadium this evening and Blanks believes the atmosphere will help raise the standards.

"With the Euro Cup a lot of supporters come to watch more than the national Latvian championship games. I hope there will be maybe three or four thousand and I hope it will be a good atmosphere. Of course it's always good when the opposition team fans come and make some noise. Spectators want to give something back.

"It will be interesting for everybody. For us what's most important is the result. We want to go to the second round."

Blanks return to Foyleside last Thursday for the first time since that 2009 encounter brought back some good memories and he's ready to renew rivalries with City manager Higgins.

"It's good memories. In Derry coach Higgins remembered playing against each other and how it was in Derry and in Riga. Time flies very fast. It was 2009 when we played in opposite teams and now we are both coaches. Of course some memories were good.

"It's 13 years ago but it was interesting to speak to Higgins and remember some things. Now we are on different sides again as coaches and the competition continues only in a different way."

Riga made 10 changes for last Sunday's Latvian Cup match, one of which was new £1.5 million signing, Hrvoje Babec. He's unavailable for tonight's match as he wasn;t registered with UEFA in time but dangerman, Yuri Kendysh, who missed the first leg, is available and likely to start.