​The former Derry City striker made the statement on his personal Twitter account insisting his decision would 'eliminate all financial risk for the club' while he protects the interests of his young family who, he claims, he simply couldn't support on the new terms offered by the League One outfit.

Curtis has spent the past five years at Fratton Park since making the move from Brandywell, making over 200 appearances for the club but his contract expired at the end of the season, just four months after sustaining his knee injury against Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was unfortunate timing for the seven-capped St Johnston native who recently welcomed his second child into the world and he said it's been a mentally and physical challenging period and a 'unique' situation personally and for the club.

He had previously been linked with a string of Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City prior to his injury.

Curtis insists he's 'on schedule' in terms of his rehabilitation programme and backed himself to 'come back stronger' in September.

The ex-Candy Stripes striker began his social media post addressing Portsmouth supporters: "Dear Pompey fans, I have had my latest check up with the specialist who has informed me I am bang on schedule and that I should be back on the grass by early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is really positive news and a real boost as it has not been an easy period for me both physically and mentally and not something I have ever experienced before.

Ronan Curtis has rejected a contract offer from Portsmouth.

"There comes a risk with coming full blast into the intense schedule of games straight away with a 40% chance of reinjury at some point in my career.

"However, if I remain patient and wait a further nine weeks, easing myself into the squad gradually over this nine week period the risk drops to less than 2% and I can play freely knowing that I have the same chance as any athlete of re-injury.

"I have made the decision to not accept the contract that Portsmouth have offered me for now and instead I will stay at the club without a contract and without a salary whilst I finish my recovery programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will eliminate all financial risk for the club who will be able to use this budget elsewhere on new signings as they rebuild the squad for the new season.

Ronan Curtis pictured after his successful knee surgery.

"I will prove my fitness in September instead of accepting heavily reduced terms that I simply won't be able to support my young family with for 12 months.

"My girlfriend Madi and I have recently welcomed to the world our son Malachi. Malachi and my seven year-old daughter Farrah are our main drivers for life and our decisions have to be based on supporting our family.

"I totally understand that this is a unique situation for both the club and myself (being out of contract and being injured). I don't expect or feel entitled to be offered a new deal; there hadn't been any previous conversations from the club to extend my stay before I was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am fortunate that my good medical insurance has allowed me to have access to one of the best surgeons and clinics in world football and I am backing myself to come back even stronger.

"I will come into training everyday as normal and complete my daily training programme whilst the boys are out on the pitch preparing for the season.

"I will do my best to support the boys off the pitch as best as I can. Missing the end of the season was very tough for me but I found strength in being around the boys, watching from the dugout and supporting their fight for play-offs.