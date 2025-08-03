Carl Winchester on the ball in Tallaght as Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff closes him down. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

Shamrock Rovers 2 Derry City 0

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A RUTHLESS Rory Gaffney brace ensured Shamrock Rovers brushed aside the challenge of 10 man Derry City at Tallaght Stadium to move 10 points clear at the top of the league table.

Tiernan Lynch's side remain in third and trail the Dubliners by 11 points and those dreams of ending an agonising 28 year wait for the league title will have to wait for another year as Rovers hold an insurmountable lead with 10 matches to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualifying for European football and returning to the FAI Cup Final will now be the objectives for the Candy Stripes at the business end of the season.

Michael Duffy is put under pressure by Rovers defender Roberto Lopes.

This match was in doubt right up until the completion of Thursday night's Uefa Conference League matches and given the amount of new faces through the Brandywell gates in recent weeks, Lynch would no doubt have prefereed it didn't go ahead.

It was simply a must win clash for Derry if they were to get themselves back into a title race and it could've been a different story had Michael Duffy's strike found the net on 12 minutes but it struck the inside of the post before Rovers scrambled it clear.

That was as good as it got for the visitors who hadn't won at Tallaght since a rare 2-1 win in March 2023 as Rovers ramped up the pressure at the start of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Honohan did brilliantly to fire the ball across the face of the Derry goal and Gaffney gleefully tapped the ball into the net from close range to get Rovers in front on 47 minutes.

And the Galwegian took his season's tally to eight goals on 65 minutes with a stunning finish which ended the game as a contest.

Alex Bannon was shown a second yellow card by match referee Paul McLaughlin with 10 minutes remaining for a reckless lunging tackle as Derry went down to 10 men on a night to forget for the Candy Stripes.

It was the first league fixture for Rovers since July 5th and they took care of business as they can return attention to their European crusade once more and a midweek trip to play Kosovan side FC Ballkani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Derry it's back to the drawing board as they look ahead to the visit of bottom of the table Cork City to Brandywell next weekend.

Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Bohemians at Brandywell last Friday night and handed a debut to 27 year-old former Morecambe centre back Jamie Stott who came straight into the starting line-up to replace Sam Todd. Adam O'Reilly was the other change as he came in for Ronan Boyce who dropped to the bench.

Stott was one of four of Lynch's five new summer signings to make the starting team against the Hoops alongside Dipo Akinyemi, Alex Bannon and Brandon Fleming with Adam Frizzell on the bench. Gavin Whyte was back in the squad after missing last week's game through illness.

Rovers made five changes from the team held scoreless by Gibraltar club St Joseph's Boys in their Uefa Conference League second leg tie on Thursday at Tallaght.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Bradley had the luxury to bring in the quality of Lee Grace, Cleary, Healy, Mandroiu and Dylan Watts while new loan signing from Sligo Rovers Conor Malley started on the bench.

It was a game between first and second that could go a long way to deciding whether or not Derry could mount a realistic title challenge. It was the third meeting between the teams this season with a 0-0 draw in Tallaght before Rovers edged a late 2-1 win at Brandywell.

City came into the game trailing the Hoops by eight points with both sides having played the same number of matches. A win would reduce that lead to five and could potentially ignite the title race while defeat for Derry would see Rovers move 11 points clear of the Candy Stripes.

The Dubliners were first to test their opponents when they got the ball up to Rory Gaffney who laid it into the path of Aaron McEneff - scorer of the late winner in the last meeting between the sides at Brandywell - but the Derry man fired it over the bar from distance after eight minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaffney was again involved as he got away from Mark Connolly but his left footed strike from 20 yards fizzed narrowly wide as the City skipper held his hands apologetically in the air.

Michael Duffy made a brilliant diagonal run to get onto Diallo's pass on 12 minutes and got in behind the Rovers defence. His strike beat McGinty but it struck the inside of the post and Rovers scrambled it clear.

Duffy left Lopes and Cleary in his wake after a brilliant run got in between the defensive pair but his strike with the outside of his boot curled wide of the post.

A long punt upfield from McGinty caught the Derry defence napping and it looked like it would open up a chance for Gaffney who was through on goal but Maher reacted brilliantly to clear the danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers won a free-kick in a promising position on the edge of the box on 38 minutes but Maher did well to gather McEneff's effort.

Fleming and Duffy linked up and the former did brilliantly to skip past Lopes and fire the ball across the box dangerously but McGinty and Cleary combined to snuff out the danger before anyone in a Derry shirt could get on the end of it as half-time approached.

Mandroiu and Grant combined out on the right with the former being released and bursting into the Derry box. Grant continues his run before shooting but his effort is off wayward and drifts wide of the far post.

Derry had a final chance to get their noses in front on the stroke of half-time with a free kick but the delivery was poor as McGinty came to claim the cross into the box as the teams went in at the break scoreless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an evenly contested first half with Duffy's strike off the post the best of the chances but Rovers made a blistering start after the break as they broke the deadlock on 47 minutes.

Josh Honohan made a run into the box unopposed from the left side and fizzed the ball into the six yard area where Gaffney was left with a simple tap-in to put the Hoops in front.

Akinyemi showed great strength to hold off the Rovers defence but his shot was charged down as the match began to open up.

Rovers were threatening to put the game out of sight for Derry as Mandroui began pulling the strings. When he found debutant Malley who was introduced at the interval, the Sligo Rovers loanee's thunderous right footed strike cannoned off the top of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a let-off for the visitors and Rovers really should've doubled their lead as Mandroui returned passes to Honohan who's angled effort across the face of the goal went inches wide of the far post as Derry held on.

Rovers were in full control of the match at this stage and Lynch made a double substition on 64 minutes replacing his front two, Liam Boyce and Akinyemi with Whyte and Danny Mullen in an attempt to get back in the game.

It was Rovers who produced the goods once again as Gaffeny made a great run down trhe right side past Alex Bannon and as he got into the box he cut back onto his left foot and hammered the ball past Maher with 25 minutes to go.

Frustrations boiled over for Bannon with 11 minutes to go as the Scotsman - making his fourth Derry appearance - was shown a second yellow card after losing possession before lunging in two-footed on Honohan. It was Derry's fifth red card of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sending off sucked the energy and intensity from Derry’s play as Rovers comfortably saw out the game with a polished performance.

Derry City: Maher; O'Reilly, Connolly, Bannon, Stott, Fleming; Duffy (Doherty 85), Winchester, Diallo (R. Boyce 85); Akinyemi (Mullen 64), L. Boyce (Whyte 64).

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Honohan, Lopes, Grace, Cleary (O'Sullivan 86), Watts, McEneff (Malley h-t), Mandroiu (Matthews 74), Healy, Gaffney (Noonan 69), Grant (McGovern 88). Referee - Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)