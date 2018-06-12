Rory Hale admits parents would be gutted to miss Derry City goal

Midfielder Rory Hale conceded that his parents will have been ‘devastated’ they didn’t see him score his first goal for Derry City.

The Belfast man, who scored the opener in the Candy Stripes’ 2-1 win at Bohemians, is delighted to have finally broken his duck.

“I’m delighted to get my first goal for the club and I played further forward tonight. I have been playing in the role in the last two games and I’m enjoying it, so it’s great I’m finally off the mark now,” he said.

“I think that’s 23 games now and my mam or dad didn’t even get here tonight, because they couldn’t get a lift and because of that they’ll be absolutely devastated that they didn’t see me score my first goal for Derry City live.”

His midfield partner Aaron McEneff set up the goal with a sublime defence-splitting pass, which Hale admits they have been doing in training and he was over the moon that City maintained their recent good form over the Dubliners.

“It was a great ball from Aaron, we have been doing it in training but the last few weeks it hasn’t really happened on the pitch, but finally tonight it worked for us.

“I like to make those forward runs and ‘Azza’ has the quality in the pass to find me and I slotted it in,” he said. “I would say that we hold a wee bit of a hoodoo or something like that over Bohs at the minute, but even at Cork last Monday at 2-2 I thought we could have won the game, but we just had no luck at all the last five or six games, so thankfully we got a win tonight.

“That’s 10 wins in a row against Bohs and I have heard that Kenny (Shiels) hasn’t lost a game against them so that’s impressive. All you need is one win for the confidence to go up for everybody in the squad. To be honest the confidence wasn’t that low, it was just that we weren’t getting any luck and weren’t getting the rub of the green the past few weeks. Yes sometimes our defending wasn’t good enough, but tonight at Bohs I felt we defended brilliantly.

“Hopefully this win can be the start of another run.

“Earlier in the season we went 10 games unbeaten and we got a point away to Dundalk during that run, so why can’t we not go and win at home.”