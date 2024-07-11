Ruaidhri Higgins apologises to Derry City fans for letting club down after 'unacceptable' defeat to Bruno's Magpies
Two second half goals from set plays proved Derry's downfall and Higgins admitted they 'let the club down' as they face an uphill battle at Brandywell next Thursday to salvage their Uefa Conference League campaign.
Higgins and his side were greeted to a chorus of boos at the final whistle from the 250 odd Derry support at the scenic Europa Point stadium while a large section of them left the ground early.
The Brandywell boss accepted the criticism and agreed the performance and result was simply 'unacceptable' having done the fans a 'disservice'.
"The people who I feel for the most tonight is our supporters, particularly the ones who travelled," lamented Higgins. "We spoke about it before the game in the build up to the game about the amount of money people would've had to spend to get here to support their football club that they love. People possibly taking out loans to come here.
"Getting stick at full-time and I'll take it. It's part of it and they're right. They are the ones that I really feel for because it's not cheap to get out here. We've done them a real, real disservice."
