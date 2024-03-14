Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derry City boss, who replaced Devine as manager of the Brandywell club just six games into the 2021 season, reckons there's no coincidence that clubs with stability and who have 'believed in their managers' have enjoyed the most success in recent years.

Managerless Bohemians, who welcome Derry to Dalymount Park on Friday night, have lost just two of their opening four games and if the Phibsborough club were to win against the Candy Stripes they would go into the international break just four points behind Higgins' troops with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bohemians can't be regarded as being trigger happy, however, given the previous incumbent in the managerial post was Keith Long who served eight successful years before parting ways in August 2022.

However, Devine's hasty departure this week is a reminder of how precarious a manager's job can be in the league nowadays, such is the growing need for clubs to qualify for European competition.

Both Tim Clancy [St Pat's] and Colin Healy [Cork] departed from their positions just 13 games into last season and it seems the English culture of hiring and firing coaches is slowly but surely creeping into League of Ireland football.

It's an ominous development and one which has Higgins scratching his head with his good friend Stephen O'Donnell also facing mounting pressure at Oriel Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just think football's gone that way hasn't it? A couple of bad results get him out the door, a couple of good results, he's great," said Higgins who is the league’s third longest serving boss behind Rovers’ Stephen Bradley [2016] and Galway’s John Caulfield [2020].

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins alongside Declan Devine at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 145

"I find it baffling to be honest, just the way it's gone and if you look at the clubs who have believed in their managers have actually reaped the benefits of it.

"If you look at Shamrock Rovers being the best example, Stephen Bradley was appointed I think in the summer of 2016 and it took them three to four years, they won their first trophy and that was the FAI Cup and then they've got the benefits of that continuity.

"I just find it amazing that a couple of results and they're away but that's the world that we're living in and you hear it all the time. People love talking about it, there seems to be real excitement when people see a few bad results and it's baffling. And the power of social media these days as well I think, when you start listening to that I think you're in trouble aren't you?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine became the first managerial casualty of the season but Higgins is confident the Creggan man, who coached him during his first spell at Derry City under Stephen Kenny will 'bounce back'.

Bohemians first team coach Derek Pender will take the reins against Derry City at Dalymount Park.

"I've obviously got a lot of time and respect for Declan. I have known him since I was a very, very young lad and he's been good to me for a long period of time. It's never good, it's never nice to see managers lose their jobs.

"I think it's very, very early in the season. I know how football works, it's a cut-throat, ruthless industry and I feel for him but I'm sure he'll bounce back and kick on again in his career."

Higgins mentor and former manager Kenny is among those in the frame to replace Devine at Dalymount alongside Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford and Alan Reynolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the Limavady man doesn't expect Kenny to make any rash decisions on his future after parting ways with the national team recently.

"Who replaces Declan there is absolutely none of my business or none of my concern and it's the furthest thing from my thoughts at the minute. All I know is whoever goes in there is going in there really well organised, well run club and it's a really good foundation to build from.

"Only Stephen knows what he's going to do. I'm sure there'll be interest [in Kenny] from further afield as well. I'm sure there's been opportunities and will be opportunities from further afield, it's whatever Stephen wants. One thing I know is he's a really, really smart, intelligent man and he won't go into anything unless he feels it's right for him."

Derek Pender will be in the Dalymount dugout on Friday night and will be assisted by Trevor Croly and while he can anticipate a reaction from the players, Higgins doesn't expect the managerial change to affect how he prepares his squad for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I absolutely see it everywhere, right throughout the world when there's a change in the dugout it seems to create a response from a group of players that it's happened to so we'll have to be ready for that. But to be fair when you analyse Bohs' matches and you look back, it wasn't like they had downed tools, the players were giving absolutely everything for him and I mean that.

"We spoke about it as staff, it's not like you're getting a group of players who are suddenly going to start being fully committed because they were, they were running hard, they were working hard, they just weren't getting a rub of the green. They lost last week to Shelburne and I know the scoreline tells you it was 2-0 but there was nothing in the game, absolutely nothing in the game.