​It's a venue where Higgins began his managerial career with Derry back in April 2021 and he made an instant impact with Will Patching's penalty securing a much needed victory on that occasion.

Last season Derry didn't have much joy from the short trip into the west, coming home with a solitary point from their two league visits.

On Saturday the table-toppers go there in confident mood having won six of their last seven fixtures and boosting an impressive record on the road having banked 20 points from a possible 24!

In stark contrast Sligo have lost four of their last five fixtures, scoring just twice during that dismal run which has seen them slip to seventh in the table.

The absence of the league's top scorer Max Mata has been a key factor in their recent slump, however, Higgin isn't falling into any traps and knows Sligo have the quality in the ranks to cause significant problems.

"We know Saturday's opposition, they are in a false position," said Higgins. "I know they've lost a couple on the spin but if you look right throughout their team they have talent.

"They have the top goalscorer in the league who missed the last couple of games. There's talk he will be involved but Sligo can hurt you and if you underestimate them they will beat you, it's as simple as that."

Ciaran Coll netted an 81st minute equaliser to earn Derry City a draw against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell last St Patrick's Day.

The City boss has availed of the opportunity to take in as many Sligo games as possible this season with the Bit O’Red playing their home games on a Saturday. And he believes it would be a mistake to suggest hotshot Mata is their only goalscoring threat.

"As they play at home on a Saturday I've been fortunate enough to get down to some of the games and I can tell you they're in a false position. When they click they're excellent.

"They lost 2-1 in Tallaght recently and dominated large parts of the game. Stephen Bradley said after the game Sligo were excellent and they should've got at least a point out of that game.

"They have (Fabrice) Hartman, (Will) Fitzgerald, David Cawley, Greg Bolger, experienced midfield players who have won leagues. They have young Kailin Barlow, a talented footballer. "They have two full-backs who are really attack minded, they have John Mahon who they brought back from St Johnston and who I know for sure there was a lot of interest in.

Derry City didn't have too much joy at The Showgrounds in Sligo last year.

"They have Ireland U21 goalkeeper Luke McNicholas who has been a really good goalkeeper, so they have real talent right through their squad.

"They play really good stuff and these games can be tricky. Because we're in a good run and they've lost few people just expect you to win but when you're in that vein of form they're in you may rest assured they will come out and try and turn the tide.

"It's up to us to try and counteract that and keep our momentum going. We know it's not going to be easy.