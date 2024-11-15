Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured with young Derry City fans. DER2244GS – 57

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins' brother has leapt to the defence of the former Derry City manager with a heartfelt social media post hitting out at the 'public vitriol' and personal abuse the Limavady man has been subjected to by sections of the Brandywell support.

Higgins stepped down from his role as Brandywell boss after three-and-a-half years at the helm amid growing discontent and his 'proud' brother Michael praised the 40 year-old for his resilience and the dignified manner in how he carried out his job.

Following a divisive Derry City Board meeting this week where the manager's future was discussed, Higgins opted to part company with the club by mutual consent despite a willingness from chairman Philip O'Doherty to keep faith in the former midfielder.

O'Doherty had headhunted Higgins who delivered an FAI Cup, two runners-up finishes in the league and guided the club through three rounds of European competition for the first time since 2006 in his first ever senior management role.

TIGHT KNIT . . Ruaidhri Higgins pictured with his family including his mother and father, his brothers Michael, Paddy and the late Kevin.

Despite his achievements and being just three games from a potential ‘double’, he was subjected to relentless 'abuse' online and from the stands which stopped his parents from attending games at Brandywell this season.

His brother reminded those critics who overstepped the mark that Ruaidhri is 'a human being' who put his 'heart and soul' into managing Derry City Football Club despite suffering the unimaginable loss of his older brother Kevin in February 2023.

"I have a range of emotions today as my brother steps down from the role of Derry City FC manager," began Michael's post on a Derry City fans page on Facebook. "I am incredibly proud of his achievements and the dignified manner in which he has always carried himself.

"The last few months have been particularly difficult for him and our family with the abuse that has been directed at him from some “supporters”. Ruaidhri put his heart and soul into the job and he has taken the club from potential relegation candidates to the top table of Irish football.

"While results and trophies are important, legacy is also vital in building the foundations for future generations. Everywhere you go in the town now you see 'weans' in Derry City shirts, crowds at the Brandywell have been at an all time high and a new stand is being built to accommodate the growing numbers attending games.

"Whilst the cup final didn’t work out as hoped, Derry still took 20,000 fans down. Surely this all bodes well for the future of the club?"

That tragic loss of his brother in Sweden at the start of the 2023 campaign had a 'devastating impact' on the Higgins family and Michael acknowledged his younger brother's strength of character to guide Derry to a second placed finish in the league and to the brink of a UEFA Conference League play-off spot that season despite his personal battle.

"Ruaidhri has dealt with a lot of adversity during his tenure, in particular the sudden death of our beautiful big brother Kevin in February of last year," continued Michael.

"No one outside of our family will ever know the devastating impact this had on us. But I feel that it has been particularly difficult for Ruaidhri who has been in the public eye and subject to such scrutiny from all of the football experts on here [social media].

"Can you imagine having to bury your brother one day and literally be on the sideline the next? I know this is the career that Ruaidhri chose but in what other line of work are you subject to such public vitriol? What makes some boys think it is ok to hurl abuse at an individual?

"Perhaps football is their outlet for the misery and unhappiness in their own lives?

"Ruaidhri is an incredibly resilient man and has experienced many setbacks in his career. I know he doesn’t read the nonsense on this page [Derry fans page] but it is impossible to ignore for some of the rest of us. Even when you try to avoid it you will inadvertently come across some enlightened comment somewhere from boys that would know more about a bag a cans.

"I’m just glad Ruaidhri is so resilient and by God his time with Derry has tested this to the hilt. But he is a human being after all with emotions and feelings and two beautiful young daughters who are so proud that their daddy managed Derry City Football Club.

"Both of my parents who lost their eldest son and are now well into their 70’s stopped going to the Brandywell some time ago because they found it very difficult to listen to their son getting abused."

It's not the first time a family member has launched an impassioned defence of their siblings as the sister of Patrick and Shane McEleney this week hit out at the personal abuse her brothers were subjected to in the aftermath of Sunday's FAI Cup final defeat to Drogheda which reduced her to tears. Both players left the club following the expiration of their respective contracts this week.

Ruaidhri's brother hopes his post can hit home with those responsible and asked for supporters to 'have some patience' with the former City boss' successor.

"Anyway the journey has now ended and it is now time for someone else to step into the role. Please cut them some slack and have some patience. Take time to consider the potential impact of your words. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.

"I just want to express my sincere gratitude to Derry City Football Club and in particular Philip O’Doherty for giving Ruaidhri the opportunity to manage an amazing football club and for his support at the time of Kevin’s death. Wishing the club all the very best for next season. Michael."