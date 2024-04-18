Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Brandywell boss says his team must become more 'ruthless' defensively after conceding several avoidable goals which have cost the Candy Stripes points on too many occasions for Higgins' liking.

Derry, who have conceded 10 goals from the opening 10 matches, came from behind against Drogheda last week and were four minutes from securing their first away win of the season but failed to close down Franz Pierrot who fired the equaliser into the far corner.

As two of the expected protagonists in the title race go head-to-head for the second time this season, Higgins knows Rovers don't need an invitation to shoot on sight and warned his team will be punished should they give up goalscoring opportunities like they've done in recent games.

"It's funny because you look at last year where we had some 0-0 games where you maybe dominate the game, but you can't put teams away," began Higgins.

"That was very frustrating, but I think this year we've won at home 3-0, 4-1, so we've gotten better at that. I just think we need to get back to being really, really ruthless from a defensive point of view.

"That doesn't mean just the back four and goalkeeper. It means absolutely everybody. Everyone has a responsibility within that. The game's not played like that anymore. Everyone within the team has a defensive responsibility.

"I think we're giving away softer goals than what we've been used to in the last couple of years. As I said, we're scoring some goals, so we just need to get back to having that ruthless streak from a defensive point of view. "

Ruaidhrí Higgins, manager of Derry City FC. Photo: George Sweeney

Higgins was 'angry' as he left Weavers Park last Friday night but 'on reflection' the City boss took encouragement from a dominant spell in the game against Drogheda where he felt his team produced their best football of the season.

"On reflection, of course I was angry and frustrated because I felt the first hour of the game probably warranted us winning the game, and we didn't capitalise on that. But when I've looked back at the game, some of the stuff, particularly in the first half was, for me, the best we've played this season. So, we just need to continue that and I've no doubt that the consistency will come.

"I think probably that first hour or so, particularly the first half, probably warranted more goals. And in this league, when you don't capitalise on your pressure and your momentum, it can catch you out.

"We're 10 games into a 36-game season and I'm sure sooner rather than later we'll find that level of consistency that we need."

It's a big weekend in the League of Ireland top flight with Derry facing a tough double header against Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic with the Hoops visiting Tolka Park to meet the league leaders on Monday night.

City have won just one of their last five games and Higgins hopes a victory over Stephen Bradley's men can spark that consistent run of positive results which has been lacking. However, he understands it'll be a difficult challenge against a resurgent Rovers who are just one point behind with a game in hand after their underwhelming start.

"They're big games and they're great games to be involved in. They know how to win leagues and they've set the standards for everyone else in the country to try and reach. They're great games. I think the crowd really gets up for it as well and we'll need that on Friday night and hopefully we can put in a really good performance.

