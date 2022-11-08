Kenny described his former player as a 'terrific young coach' and believes Derry City chairman, Mr Philip O'Doherty 'made the right choice' when appointing Higgins manager last May.

Higgins guided Derry to a second placed finish on Sunday despite losing 1-0 to Dundalk at Brandywell - the club's highest finish since Kenny's 2006 team finished as runners-up in the top flight.

With a first FAI Cup Final since 2014 also in the bank, Kenny has been hugely impressed by how Higgins has quickly adapted to football management.

Republic of Ireland head coach Stephen Kenny (left) and his former opposition analyst Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Ruaidhri has done a terrific job," said Kenny. "I think Ruaidhri will be manager of Derry for a long time.

"He's a great choice as manager and will be manager here for the long term unless of course he gets an opportunity somewhere else in Europe.

"Certainly I think Ruaidhri is a terrific young coach and has a great idea of the game and picture of what he wants to create.”

Kenny believes Higgins’ capture of both Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy was also a significant reason behind the club’s successful campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad