Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​RUAIDHRÍ Higgins was delighted to 'stick the middle finger up' at Derry City's critics who he felt were expecting his team to 'fall on their backsides' against St Patrick's Athletic on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Four days after arguably the club's worst European result in its history where they were humbled by Gibraltar's Bruno's Magpies in the Uefa Conference League, the Brandywell club showed true grit and character to knock out the holders and progress to the FAI Cup third round.

Thursday's shock result was picked up by the English national media with the 'Daily Mail' headline reading 'Pub team shock former Irish champions' and 'Talksport' reporting 'Pub team pull off ultimate upset' while Derry were the butt of jokes in various fans forums and across social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Higgins refused to defend his team's European disaster, he reckons Derry City has become 'an easy target for a cheap shot' - a scenario he admitted provided added motivation to produce what was sensational second half display at home to Stephen Kenny's side.

The knives were drawn but Higgins says he never doubted his group of players and called for perspective with the club still battling for a domestic ‘double’.

"I think people were waiting for us to fall on our backsides here this evening," said Higgins. "I'm delighted to stick the middle finger up at a few.

"We're an easy target for a cheap shot at the minute. I have never and will never doubt this group of players. They're an outstanding group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a really good performance and I'm so proud of the players. We should be going through in Europe - I've never disputed that but I think it's just the modern world we're living in," he added about the criticism directed his way.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins salutes the home crowd after a big win over St Pat's in the FAI Cup second round at Brandywell. Photographs by George Sweeney.

"We've bounced back brilliantly and we move on. No one here gets any satisfaction out of defeats or things not going brilliantly.

"But we're not in a bad position. We're in the next round of the cup and we're second in the league. So sometimes a wee bit of perspective is important as well.”

Shelbourne, one of seven top flight teams remaining in the competition, are still fighting on three fronts and Derry will enjoy some time off before the teams meet in Tolka Park live on RTE 2 on Monday, August 5th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"League titles are quite hard to win,” continued Higgins. “Sometimes you would think we're sitting seventh or eighth with the reaction at times but we're sitting second albeit we have a bit of work to do but we're placed okay and we're not get carried away. But perspective is important.

Derry City’s Danny Mullen scores the second of his two goals against St Pats. Photograph: George Sweeney

"As I said numerous times I've never doubted this group and never will doubt them because I know what they're capable of and know what they can produce.

"They've shown today when we play with speed, attack with speed and when the pitch is wet and slick, what we're capable of and our home form has been really good this year.

I just thought it was a really good team performance, so hats off to the players they deserve great credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will have a couple of days off now. Unfortunately we don't play for a couple of weeks. So we will have a couple of days off then it's back to porridge and we'll crack on,” concluded the City boss.