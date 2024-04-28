Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​ Ruaidhrí Higgins was delighted with the response from his players who quickly bounced back with a 3-1 win over St Patrick's Athletic on Monday on Foyleside before embarking on their longest away journey of the campaign to Waterford where they notched up a first win on the road.It was a significant five days which has served to quieten the discontent from certain quarters on social media and the results over the course of the week have taken Derry back into second spot, just three points behind leaders Shelbourne and two ahead of the champions ahead of their game in hand last night against Drogheda at Tallaght.The first clean sheet since the scoreless draw at Tolka Park on April 1st and a first win away at the sixth attempt was well received by Higgins who felt his team were 'worthy winners'."This time last Friday it was extremely disappointing," recalled Higgins. "We were all hurting but we've taken six points out of six over a Monday to Friday, so it's a really good reaction from the players which I know they're capable of.

"There's good characters in there. Good people and the staff and players have stuck together and got a good six points. It's great to win down here away from home and we move on."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up

After a tepid start from the Candy Stripes they began to look threatening, particularly on the counter attack. Will Patching opened the scoring from the penalty spot when he nonchalantly tucked the ball into the corner of the net past Sam Sargeant on 38 minutes after substitute Daniel Kelly was brought crashing down inside the box.

Daniel Kelly is brought down inside the penalty area by Robbie McCourt in Waterford. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Moore/MCI

Hoban, who scored on Monday night, had the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards but his close range header was ruled out for offside.The Galwegian then took his tally for the season to an impressive NINE in NINE starts and his fourth against Waterford this season already with a predatory finish after Kelly's close range effort was parried into his path by Sergeant on 74 minutes.That was effectively game over but Rowan McDonald came close with a strike before Padraig Amond crashed an effort off the underside of the bar late on.

Derry emerged worthy winners and while Hoban was in inspired form on the night, it was the contribution of the much maligned Kelly which pleased Higgins most as the Dubliner played a key role in both goals.

"Listen, Daniel hasn't had the start he would've wanted at the club," admitted the Derry boss. "He's taken a bit of stick but he's stuck with it and done brilliantly for the penalty. That's what he does - he gets into goal scoring positions and he does brilliantly for Pat's goal. "So that will be great for him and great for us.

"He's had a major impact on the game here tonight and the result. I remember back in 2019 he scored a hat-trick at this ground [for Dundalk] so it's been a good ground for him. He's a real dangerous player and we know he will only get better and that will only give him confidence.