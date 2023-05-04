The City boss warned his players their first half performance against the champions was simply 'unacceptable' and he expects to witness a positive reaction at Weavers Park.

Higgins has already noticed a quick shift in mood around training over the past couple of days and he's confident his team will make the most of an opportunity to get back on track with the league's top two, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians meeting in the Dublin derby at Tallaght.

"To come off such a high on Friday night, to such a low after the game on Monday, controlling your emotions and your temperament is going to be key this season, staying calm and sticking with it," said Higgins.

"Once you put a few good results together you shoot back up the league. We're not exactly where we would like to be but we're not in a bad position.

"Every game is an opportunity to put points on the board. I would like us to respond in the right way after a disappointing result and I'm sure the players will.

"There was real disappointment on Monday night. On Wednesday you could see a shift in the mood because we're getting close to playing again.

"The mood in training this morning was brilliant. It was really buoyant. There was a spring in the step and we know we have an opportunity to try get a really good result in a difficult venue and we will give it absolutely everything I'm sure and try to respond in the way I know we can.

Will Patching is expected to return to the Derry City team for the trip to Drogheda.

"Two games Friday and Monday were difficult fixtures. We've taken three points from six. We would ideally have liked four or six but if we can go to Drogheda and pick up a win then six points from the week is not a bad return."

Drogheda haven't won since their shock 1-0 win at Brandywell last month - a run of five matches but Higgins is careful not to read too much into those results.

"We know we're coming up against a good side, good players but we will have a team on the pitch that's good enough to get a result. “We know we have the right characters, the right quality and temperament to respond in a positive manner.

"(Drogheda) will make it difficult for you. They have a good group of players and senior players in key areas who have been around the block mixed with young energetic players. So we just want to go there and react positively and try and take the game to the opposition on their own patch and win it. That’s the ultimate goal.

“We want to go down there and put on a good performance and more often than not when you do that you get the right result."

Higgins is awaiting news on the extent of Colm Whelan's injury but he’s finally seeing some positive movement elsewhere with Will Patching available following a knee injury.

Cameron Dummigan (hamstring) is also expected to return to training next week after a long layoff and Mark Connolly (hamstring) and Patrick McEleney (Achilles strain) won’t be too far behind.

​"We're just waiting on clarity from the scan and the specialist so there's no definitive news as of yet,” said Higgins on Whelan’s knee injury.

"Will Patching has had a minor issue with his knee but he will be available,” confirmed the City boss.

