Jack Malone has made a permanent move to Glenavon.

Higgins couldn't offer the player any guarantees and wasn't prepared to stand in his way when Glenavon came knocking, offering a two-year deal this week.

"I understand Jack's willingness to go and play football," he said. "It's been difficult for him. His opportunities this season have been limited and he's done really well for Derry.

"He understands his gametime is going to be limited here and we have to respect that he wants to go and play so we've facilitated that. He's a really good lad and we wish him all the best.

“I’d like to thank Jack for his professionalism since I arrived at the club. He has conducted himself really well at all times, and we want to wish him all the best on his move to Glenavon.