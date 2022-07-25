Higgins couldn't offer the player any guarantees and wasn't prepared to stand in his way when Glenavon came knocking, offering a two-year deal this week.
"I understand Jack's willingness to go and play football," he said. "It's been difficult for him. His opportunities this season have been limited and he's done really well for Derry.
"He understands his gametime is going to be limited here and we have to respect that he wants to go and play so we've facilitated that. He's a really good lad and we wish him all the best.
“I’d like to thank Jack for his professionalism since I arrived at the club. He has conducted himself really well at all times, and we want to wish him all the best on his move to Glenavon.
"It's the stage of the season where players who haven't played much can become frustrated and it's only natural that there's a possibility that one or two might want to move on which is understandable. It's important that we respect that everyone's individual circumstances are different and try to come up with a plan for everyone."