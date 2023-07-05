The news will come as a major blow to Derry City supporters as the Candy Stripes prepare for another significant clash in the league title run-in against Sligo Rovers on Friday night before departing to the Faroe Islands for the first round Europa Conference League qualifier against Torshavn on Wednesday.

Barnsley, who have been searching for a new boss since the departure of Michael Duff to Championship side Swansea City, are hopeful of having a new man in place by the time of their next pre-season friendly at Flyde on Saturday leaving Higgins with little time to contemplate his move.

It's understood the interview process has now been completed with high profile names such as ex-Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and former Southampton manager Nathan Jones all linked with the post. It’s since been suggested Wilder is not among those interviewed.

Barnsley's League One programme kicks-off at home to Port Vale on August 5th, therefore Higgins must weigh up his options quickly.

The Limavady man, who marked his 100th game in charge of Derry last Friday night with a 1-1 draw against Shelbourne at Tolka Park, has twice led the Brandywell outfit into European competition during his successful two-and-half-year reign.

He guided Derry to a first FAI Cup triumph in 10 years when defeating Shels 4-1 at the Aviva Stadium last season and to a highest league finish (second) since 2006.

His instant success in the Brandywell hotseat and his previous work as the Republic of Ireland's chief scout, attracted attention from Notts County last summer but Higgins turned down the opportunity for advanced talks.

Derry City Ruaidhrí Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 41

Having tragically lost his older brother Kevin in Sweden last February, it's been a horrendous few months for Higgins and his family as they struggle to come to terms with his heart-breaking loss.

It's understood Higgins would be reluctant to move away from his family in pursuit of the Barnsley post, so soon after that devastating blow.

Despite his personal struggles, Higgins has still managed to put Derry in a fantastic position to topple league leaders Shamrock Rovers who they trail by six points with 12 games remaining.

Two potentially winnable European ties against Torshavn and then Finnish side KUPS Kuopio in the second round should they qualify may also convince Higgins to remain on Foyleside and enhance his reputation and CV which is growing in stature.

Should he become the first manager to bring home a league title to Derry since 1997, there would no doubt be plenty of suitors cross-Channel and beyond - another scenario the City boss must weigh-up in the coming hours.

Should he move to Oakwell Park, Derry City would be compensated significantly as Higgins is contracted to the club until the end of the 2025 season.