​RUAIDHRI Higgins hailed Andre Wisdom's 'hunger and motivation' as the ex-Liverpool defender explained how much it would mean to him to win a trophy with Derry City.

Wisdom’s been involved in an EFL Championship play-off final which ended in defeat for Derby County back in 2014, played over 50 times in the English Premiership and has captained the England U21 squad during a successful career in England.

A horrific stabbing put his career on hold and the 31 year-old admits he was 'grateful' for the opportunity to get back into full-time football with Derry City when Higgins came calling this summer.

It was his determination to make up for lost time and the words “I'm all in” during a phone call with Higgins which sealed the deal to bring him to Brandywell and Wisdom is hoping he can repay the City boss by helping steer his new club to the league title.

Andre Wisdom's influence has been hailed by Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins. (Photo by Adam Morrison)

Of course tonight's mammoth clash with champions Shamrock Rovers could have a major bearing on the destination of the title and the defender is relishing his latest challenge in a Derry shirt.

When asked how much it would mean to him to have a League of Ireland winners' medal in his collection, he responded: "It would mean a lot. It's great playing. It's a boy's dream to be playing and be on the pitch but when you've hung up your boots and finished with football those are the things you cherish the most. You look back on those special days, whether it's cup finals or league titles or any medal you can get hold of really, they all count.

"It's very important and it's the hardest task in football to win the league and win the cups because we know how difficult any competition can be. So it's very important but it starts every Monday morning when you walk into training. You need to keep working hard every single day and keep working hard towards the cause. Hopefully we can hold up the title at the end of it."

Higgins did his due diligence before contacting the player and glowing character references and his remarkable motivation to prove himself once again made the move that bit more 'attractive'.

"He obviously had a really tough period in his life where he was out of the game but his hunger to get back into it in a full time environment. It would be different if Andre had been fit the whole way through - his motivation mightn't have been what it is now because he might have achieved all his goals at that point.

"The fact he was so hungry and felt he had something to prove and that he could get back into full time football at a good level and do it - that's really attractive to a manager when you see that hunger.

"On the phone he said, 'I'm all in when I commit to something' and that was it - sold!"