Derry City striker celebrates after putting the Brandywell club ahead against Waterford on Friday night. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

​The former Dundalk hitman delved into his fine repertoire of goals as he bludgeoned the Blues at Brandywell on Friday.

And his second on the night was one of 'sheer quality' as he acrobatically found the bottom corner with a bicycle kick from 12 yards.

He's already surpassed the goal return of Derry's highest scoring striker last season after just five matches but it's not just his goals which have City fans dreaming big.

Hoban's link-up play, his intensity and hunger to chase lost causes and apply pressure has provided the Candy Stripes with a real edge over recent games.

And Higgins, who knew what his No.9 was all about from his time playing and coaching him at Dundalk, described him as 'a breath of fresh air'.

"Outstanding, honestly. Absolutely outstanding," beamed Higgins. "He plays with real personality, character, accepts responsibility and is a really, really talented footballer with back to goal finishes. He scores all different types of goals and we've seen that already. Huge personality with real quality and he's been a breath of fresh air since he walked through the door."

Derry finished fourth in the goals for column last season behind Shamrock Rovers, St Pat's and Dundalk but with Hoban hitting the ground running at his new club and already showing that ruthless edge in the 18 yard box which was so lacking last term, it bodes well.

Jordan McEneff holds off Robbie McCourt during Derry City's big win over Waterford.

After five games Derry and Waterford have scored the most (nine) and Hoban has scored six for the Brandywell club and set up Ronan Boyce for another against Drogheda!

"Pat getting his first hat-trick for the club is brilliant," added Higgins. "He's settled in brilliantly to the club. He's outstanding in his attitude on and off the pitch. How he lives his life - the lot. He deserves huge credit. He's really bought into what we're trying to do here. The players have bought into him, the staff have bought into him and he's bought into us as well so long may that continue. As long as we provide him with the service he will provide the goals,

"And look where all the goals are from as well - in and around the box. He's a brilliant finisher, He's got that real quality and he seems to be loving it here."

The three goal victory over Waterford completes an almost perfect seven days for the Foylesiders who earned seven points from a possible nine where they've also played two of last year's top three, including a trip to Tallaght.

Ben Doherty in action against Waterford on Friday night.

It's an 11 points return from a possible 15 so far and it's a 'platform' Higgins believes they can build on with two games left before the international break.

"So far so good. We've given ourselves a platform to build from and hopefully we can keep this run going and keep putting the points on the board.

"We managed to get a good points return over the last week. I'm just really proud of the players' efforts over the last week.

"I always remember a certain man [Stephen Kenny] I used to work with always talking about those three game weeks and if you could put good points on the board and give you a real boost. We managed to get seven points.

"If you look at St Pats, Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght and Waterford . . if someone was going to offer you seven points you would more than likely take it. We were very close to getting nine but it's a good return."

Next up is a trip to Dalymount Park to take on a struggling Bohemians side but Higgins is expecting a response from the Gypsies after defeat to Shelbourne on Friday night.

"We would like to take advantage but you have to give them the respect they deserve as well. People are talking about Bohs struggling but if you look at their squad on paper, it's very, very strong with real quality.