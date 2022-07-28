Ruaidhri Higgins hails Derry City's successful transfer window with one more player expected to arrive

RUAIDHRI Higgins was 'absolutely delighted' with the business done by Derry City during the summer window after sealing the signature of experienced defender Mark Connolly on deadline day.

By Simon Collins
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:06 pm

The club is busy attempting to get one more transfer across the line before this evening's deadline to take Higgins new signings to FOUR with Ryan Graydon and Sadou Diallo adding real strength to the City squad this summer.

Higgins believes the club have balanced the squad well with Jack Malone moving on to Glenavon and Evan McLaughlin securing a loan move to Coleraine while at least two others could be heading for the Brandywell exit door.

The Derry boss has been working hard in attempts to strengthen his squad as the club battle on two fronts in the second half of the season and he was happy with how things have progressed.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins is working on bringing one more player through Brandywell gates this summer.

"I do believe it's a tough window but I'm delighted with it, I'm really delighted, There might be a bit more movement before the window closes and a few things might not be announced until Friday morning," he said.

"By the time the window closes I think we will have done extremely good business but the proof is in the pudding and how we perform between now and the end of the season will dictate how good a window it's been. I'm extremely confident in the players we've brought in that our squad is improved and the fact we've balanced it by people going out I think it's been a success.

"I'll be glad when we have our squad settled. It's an exciting group and there will definitely be one more in tomorrow," he promised.

Mark Connolly wants to 'make history' with Derry City
