Will Patching celebrates with fellow goalscorer Michael Duffy as Derry City run riot against Dundalk. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

​The Derry boss claimed to have the best seat in the house for Patching's timely 46th minute piledriver from the edge of the box which doubled the Candy Stripes' lead in the game and described the City playmaker as a 'special player'.

The former Man City youth was influential in the win over his former club from his central midfield role and later added an assist for Michael Duffy to complete the rout which moved Derry back into second spot in the Premier Division table.

Higgins described Patching as 'the best player in the country' last season when he fully recovered from his troublesome patellar tendon injury in his left knee in the summer. And as his sublime finish inspired Derry to a first win in four matches, Higgins sang the midfielder's praises on a night where the team's bad patch was quickly forgotten.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen, pictured in action against Dundalk on Friday night, scored his third goal of the season.

"I had the best view in the house," said Higgins. "I was right behind it and it was beautiful. I knew from the second it left his foot it was going into the top corner and it was a real piece of class. He's a special player!

"I think people know what I think of him. I remember the first half of last season when he was getting a lot of criticism, a lot of stick. He was actually playing through an injury for the team because we had a lot of bodies out. He went and got it sorted and came into the summer and Europe and from then on I felt he was the best player in the country. He's a really important player for us. I've said it numerous times, I love him as a player. I think he's a real talent when he's on song we have some players on our hands."

Higgins was delighted with his team's response to back-to-back defeats against Bohemians and Galway as four points against Shelbourne and Dundalk saw them move to within six points of the league leaders.

"I'm delighted with it," beamed Higgins. "I think the tempo was better. We played on the front foot more and we weren't safe in our play which is what we wanted and we got some brilliant goals. So I'm delighted with the night's work."

Derry City midfielder Adam O'Reilly opened the scoring against Dundalk.

With a groin injury denying top goalscorer Pat Hoban the chance to inflict further misery on his former club, Higgins admitted the most pleasing aspect of the win was the goals were spread about the team.

Adam O'Reilly got the ball rolling with a close range strike before Patching lit up the ground with that spectacular strike from the edge of the box. Striker Danny Mullen and Duffy added further goals before Ryan O'Kane's consolation strike.

With Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne both dropping points on the night, Higgins could sleep easy after a job well done.

"There was obviously a lot of discontent and disharmony around and people having shots at us which is fair enough when you lose a couple of games. We stuck at it and stuck together in the dressing room and produced a really good win here tonight. That's all it is. It gets us back to winning ways.

Derry City winger Daniel Kelly closes down Dundalk's Daryl Horgan at Brandywell on Friday night.

"We've won four out of our five home games and need to try and continue that. Before that we need to go down to Drogheda next week and try and put in a similar performance."

Derry have taken 12 points from a possible 15 at home this season compared to just three points from 12 on the road and Higgins will be hoping to record a first away victory in Co Louth on Friday night.

It's amazing how one result can completely change the mood around a club and Higgins was delighted with how his squad stuck together and showed their character in the face of adversity.

"Absolutely. We didn't look like a team playing with any fear. I'm just glad we grabbed the bull by the horns, got the job done and were ruthless in how we went about it.We have a dressing room full of strong characters. We've had tough times over the last few years as well and have always come out of it and I've backed these players 100 per cent. I think the world of them to be honest. We have an absolutely brilliant group of lads in there and staff as well and we've stuck together.

"I thought Monday's performance in a different way was good as well. It was controlled. We had a plan and stuck to it and I felt we were slightly the better team but tonight at home we were ruthless and got a big three points. If you look at Monday and Friday, four points against Shelbourne and Dundalk, it's not a bad return."

With the welcome return of Ben Doherty and Cameron Dummigan after injury, it really was a pleasing night for City fans and after the first series of matches were completed, how does Higgins assess his team's start to the season?

"Up and down," he answered. !Some really good performances, particularly here at home. Some not so good. I think we're in a better place now that we were a few weeks ago in terms of where the squad's at. I don't really want to look back. There's a lot of points to play for and let's see what we can achieve over the next quarter.