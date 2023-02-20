​Yes, it was disappointing and no doubt frustrating to let a 1-0 lead slip out of their grasp with just over 60 seconds of normal time remaining.

However, Ruaidhri Higgins was forced to reshuffle his pack moments before kick-off when Michael Duffy sustained a calf injury in the warm-up and again just before the break when Cameron McJannet suffered a recurrence of his troublesome hamstring strain.

The absence of Cameron Dummigan (injured) and Sadou Diallo (suspended) who watched from the stands can't be underestimated either while skipper Patrick McEleney was only fit enough for the bench.

Derry could've been 3-0 up in the first half with Ryan Graydon and Ollie O'Neill both spurning excellent goalscoring chances before Jordan McEneff held off two men before scooping the ball into the roof of the net with a fine finish.

And bearing in mind this is a St Pat's team who will have title aspirations of their own as Alan Mathews stated in the match programme; “We go into tonight’s game confident that we too can make a challenge on all fronts this season’. Therefore Derry's 1-1 draw was a credible one and one they can take much encouragement from.

There were impressive competitive debuts from Adam O'Reilly and O'Neill while McEneff will be delighted with his contribution on his first start for the club.

The fact Derry were disappointed to leave with a share of the spoils summed it up for Higgins.

Derry City midfielder Jordan McEneff celebrates his first league goal for the club after putting the team ahead just after the half hour mark at Richmond Park. Photo by Kevin Moore.

"This is an extremely difficult venue," said the City boss. "They're a good side so it shows where we are when we have bodies missing and come here and we're disappointed leaving with a point.

"All things considered, when you're 1-0 up going into the last couple of minutes of course it's bitterly disappointing not to pick up the three points but a point is no disaster down here."

Having to pull Duffy out of the team moments before kick-off would have disrupted the gameplan but O'Neill proved a very capable replacement as he was thrown into the deep end on his League of Ireland debut having last played competitively six weeks previously.

"It's not ideal," agreed Higgins. "Missing Diallo through suspension, Dummigan through injury and McJannet is just back, Patrick (McEleney), we didn't start him, we didn't risk him and then to lose Michael in the warm-up and having to bring McJannet off in the first half, it disrupted things.

"We dug in. We fought. We showed guts at times. In the first half we played some good stuff. You're 1-0 up with a few minutes to go you should see it out but again, we gave away too many free-kicks and corners. To leave here with a point is no disgrace."

Derry looked like they were managing the game well in the latter stages but the concession of three consecutive free-kicks proved their downfall as Pat’s skipper Lee Desmond got away from Mark Connolly and studded the ball home at the near post in the 89th minute.

"We gave away too many free-kicks, too many corners. And to be fair when we did do that we stood up 95% of the time and defended our box really well. We just got caught on that one,” added Higgins who will be content knowing his team can go to the trenches when required.”

New signings Tommy Lonerga, Vlad Kreida, Jake Mulraney – a close season Derry target – and Conor Carty all made appearances for the Saints, showing the Dubliners’ strength in depth which was perhaps missing last term.

"They're the home side,” continued Higgins pointing to some of the factors which were going against his own team. “They have good players and they introduced good players as well.

"There's a breeze going down the ways and we were playing against it in the second half and you're going to come under periods of sustained pressure here and we did in the second half. By and large we stood up to it but it's just disappointing the amount of setplays we conceded."

"I know we weren't at our very, very best but one thing that can never be questioned about this team is guts and standing up and fighting for each other.

"We'd like to marry that with real quality but at times in the first half I thought we were really good."

Higgins' side certainly haven't been dealt a flush hand to start the season given the notable absentees and a tough opening which includes trips to Inchicore and Tallaght in the opening three games.

And yet there's real promise for the season ahead on the evidence of the squad he's assembled.

ST PAT’S – Odomuso; Lewis, Grivosti (Atakayi 65), Redmond, Breslin; Lennon, Kreida; M Doyle (Mulraney 53), Curtis, Forrester (E Doyle 74); Lonergan (Carty 74).

DERRY CITY – Maher; Coll, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet (Boyce 44); Graydon, O’Reilly, Patching, McEneff (C Kavanagh 70), O’Neill (P McEleney 58); McGonigle (B Kavanagh 70).

Referee – Rob Harvey.

