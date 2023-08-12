The Brandywell outfit will park their incredible European adventure to concentrate on domestic matters after returning home following a gruelling 12 hour journey from Kazakhstan on Friday morning where they lost narrowly to Tobol Kastanay in the Europa Conference League third round tie.

Sunday's huge clash against Drogheda will be Derry's first league fixtures since the dramatic stoppage time win over Sligo Rovers on Foyleside back in July 7th!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With league leaders Shamrock Rovers held by Shelbourne at Tolka Park and St Pat's and Bohemians playing out a draw at Richmond Park, it's an opportunity for Higgins' troops to close the gap at the top of the table.

Derry have two games in hand over the three teams above them and victory over the Boynesiders tomorrow would close the gap on Rovers to five points!

While City fans will have next Thursday’s return tie against Tobol at Tallaght on their minds, the magnitude of the Drogheda match certainly isn't lost on Higgins who expects a difficult test of his team's resolve.

His full focus is on Sunday’s game and he hopes the fans can roar his team to an important victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once Thursday’s match was over we had to turn our thoughts to a massive game against Drogheda on Sunday” he said.

Ruaidhri Higgins wants Derry City fans to come out in force and roar them on against Drogheda.

“I know what to expect because it’s the same any time we play them- it’s always going to be a tough game.

“Thankfully we have no new injury concerns; Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan are obviously carrying knocks but other than that we’re in good shape.

“We’re well aware of the importance of our domestic games and what will be equally important on Sunday evening is getting a big home crowd behind the players.