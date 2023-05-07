Adam O'Reilly netted the all-important goal to clinch the spoils at Weavers Park but it was a night of redemption for Maher who produced two saves of the highest quality in the second half to twice deny Drogheda dangerman Freddy Draper.

Those vital interventions prompted Higgins to make the claim once more that the Dubliner is 'without a shadow of a doubt' the best keeper in the country.

The first of those saves Maher displayed exceptional athleticism and bravery as he raced across his goalmouth and flung himself at Draper's point blank header to deny the striker on the line.

Derry City keeper Brian Maher denies Freddy Draper with a great save at his near post in Drogheda. Photo by Kevin Moore.

The Raheny man then produced an incredible reactionary save with his right fist at his near post during a scramble in the box to punch clear Draper's close range strike.

Two remarkable stops while City soaked up sustained pressure in the latter stages which contributed to the win.

"He made two really good saves. He made one world class save in fairness to him, Peter Schmeichel-esque," said Higgins.

"People talk about Brian's feet and distribution and all that but he's an all round top class goalkeeper and without a shadow of a doubt the best keeper in the country."

After his high profile error against Shamrock Rovers the previous Monday, it was a display which reinforced Maher's importance to the team and Higgins insisted the 22 year-old had no cause to apologise for his mistake.

"Brian doesn't have to apologise for anything. Brian has been outstanding. He made a decision on Monday and it went against him but he's been an absolutely phenomenal goalkeeper for this football club since he's came. He's the best in the land in my view."

For Maher himself, he was delighted to answer his critics but claimed his mistake on Monday in front of the RTE cameras and the scrutiny which followed, will only make him better.