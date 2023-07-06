News you can trust since 1772
Ruaidhri Higgins' move to vacant Barnsley post ruled out as Derry City boss to remain at Brandywell

DERRY City Football Club has received a timely boost with the news that Ruaidhri Higgins potential move to League One outfit Barnsley will NOT go ahead.
By Simon Collins
Derry City manager Ruaiddhri Higgins speaks with referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle. DER2321GS - Derry City manager Ruaiddhri Higgins speaks with referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle. DER2321GS -
It’s understood the Limavady man held talks about the vacant managerial position at Oakwell Park and emerged as a frontrunner for the post this week.

Barnsley wanted a replacement for Michael Duff who left for Swansea City, in place by this weekend and are expected to announce the Reds new boss imminently. However, it won’t be Derry manager Higgins’ who will remain in charge at Brandywell.

With Derry battling for the league title and preparing for next Thursday’s first round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier in the Faroe Islands against HB Torshavn, the news will provide a major boost for players and fans who can look forward to the rest of the season with renewed optimism.

Higgins’ stock is certainly rising given the job he’s done on Foyleside in recent years with Barnsley the latest English club showing interest.

