Derry City manager Ruaiddhri Higgins speaks with referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle. DER2321GS -

It’s understood the Limavady man held talks about the vacant managerial position at Oakwell Park and emerged as a frontrunner for the post this week.

Barnsley wanted a replacement for Michael Duff who left for Swansea City, in place by this weekend and are expected to announce the Reds new boss imminently. However, it won’t be Derry manager Higgins’ who will remain in charge at Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Derry battling for the league title and preparing for next Thursday’s first round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier in the Faroe Islands against HB Torshavn, the news will provide a major boost for players and fans who can look forward to the rest of the season with renewed optimism.