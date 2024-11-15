Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has left the club.

RUAIDHRI Higgins' managerial tenure at Derry City has come to an end after three-and-a-half years in the role.

The 40 year-old Limavady man who delivered the FAI Cup in 2022 and qualified for European football on three occasions, has left the Brandywell club by mutual consent.

The fanbase were growing increasingly disillusioned with performances this season as Derry City's bid for a 'double' fell apart with three games to go, culminating in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Drogheda at the Aviva Stadium.

It's understood Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty and other key members of the Board of Directors were keen to keep him in the post but after lengthy discussions with Higgins, it was decided to part ways.

Higgins took the Brandywell job six games into the 2021 campaign with Derry rooted to the bottom of the table but managed to guide the same squad to a fourth place finish and European football in that maiden season.

The former midfielder then went on to secure two runners-up finishes in the league and through three rounds in Europe for the first time since 2006 - matching the achievements of ex-City boss and his mentor Stephen Kenny.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Higgins, however, as he dealt with the death of his brother Kevin ahead of the 2023 season and ultimately with this season's failed title bid the crowd turned against him.

Derry finished outside of the European places in 2024 and were defeated finalists in the FAI Cup. Higgins departure will no doubt signal the beginning of an exodus of players at Brandywell with skipper Patrick McEleney expected to complete a move to Irish League club Ballymena United later today.

That follows Shane McEleney's departure to Glentoran and Colm Whelan's move to Bohemians while Will Patching, Brian Maher, Adam O'Reilly's future with the club are also hanging in the balance.