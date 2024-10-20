Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RUAIDHRI Higgins warned against 'jumping to conclusions' and hailed Will Patching's character for playing through the pain barrier to deliver the knockout blow to relegated Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Patching, who has been nursing a groin injury over recent weeks, sent Ross Munro the wrong way from the spot with a typically nonchalant penalty against his former club which sealed a pivotal win for the Candy Stripes and condemned Dundalk to the First Division.

Higgins admitted Patching's recent performances have been below his usual standard but despite criticism, the Derry boss revealed afterwards how the talismanic midfielder has been sacrificing himself for the good of the team.

It was a similar story last season as he played on despite struggling with a patellar tendon injury in his left knee before undergoing surgery and Higgins could understand Patching's release of frustration and emotions when celebrating his goal in front of the travelling Derry fans on Friday night.

"I'm thrilled for Will Patching because what people don't know is that Will played a couple of games with a problem in his groin area and he put himself forward for the team," explained Higgins.

"Obviously his performances weren't what we would've liked them to be or what he would've liked them to be but he put himself out there for the team. I know he's taken a lot of stick over the last week or two but he stepped up and showed real composure to slot it away beautifully. I'm delighted for Will because he's a special, special player.

"People jump to conclusions very quickly," added the City boss. "Will had a groin problem and was playing through it. That's one thing about him. If you don't know him you won't see that side of him. Will puts himself forward and sacrifices himself.

"I was delighted for him because he's taken a bit of stick throughout the week and he's responded brilliantly and put the penalty away lovely as he always does.

Will Patching has been playing through the pain barrier.

"And he's right [to celebrate passionately in front of the fans]. When you get a bit of joy from a moment like that he's right to release whatever frustration and anger he has.

"We needed that second goal. We shou;d've put the game to bed just before the penalty but I thought Michael Duffy was a constant threat and arguably the best player on the pitch - the most threatening anyway that's for sure.

"He's done well for the penalty but we should've had the game put to bed just before that. The penalty has sealed the deal but you just never know when long throws are coming in. I'm delighted to get the two goals, the clean sheet and we keep going."

After the disappointment of the previous two fixtures it really was a make or break scenario for Derry so what was the message to the players ahead of kick-off?

"Just win this game," said Higgins. "Forget about winning leagues. Forget about winning cups. Win this game. Be resolute defensively and when we get our moments from an attacking point of view. We didn't want to be as open as we were the other night. We were far too open. I thought we were defensively sound bar a couple of moments.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to get the three points considering, particularly the players that are unavailable to us tonight. We have a huge number out. Just really proud of the players and the travelling supporters as well who came down in decent numbers and stayed with the team and got right behind the team."

Pat Hoban was on the bench but was simply making up the numbers with the striker never going to be risked given his hamstring injury sustained against Sligo on Monday. Ciaran Coll, Ben Doherty, Daniel Kelly and Patrick McEleney all watched from the stands leaving a fairly youthful looking bench going into the final couple of fixtures.

Collie Whelan made his first start since arriving 22 months ago from UCD and his return to fitness will be a major boost for Higgins who was delighted to see the striker back amongst the goals - Derry's first deflecting off his back from Danny Mullen's header and into the net for the equaliser.

"Collie is a goalscorer. It's been a rough road for him. He's a great lad. Lives his life properly - a real good professional and I'm delighted for him. He deserves that moment.

"Collie hasn't scored for a long time. It's been so, so tough on Collie Whelan and what he's had to put up with the last couple of years and he showed real strength of character. He's persevered. He's stuck at it and he gets a start tonight.

"At the 60 minutes mark he was busted and you would expect that given the way he plays. I thought Danny Mullen was excellent too. I thought it was a real workmanlike performance. I'm really proud of the players and we go up the road with three valuable points and we have a couple of big weeks coming up."

Higgins celebrates his 40th birthday on Wednesday but there will be little in the way of a party with all his focus on Friday's crunch clash with St Pat's - the biggest of his managerial career so far.

"That's a nice wee reminder," he smiled when his birthday was brought into conversation. "It would've been a long week [if they didn't win in Dundalk]. To be honest Lisa [his wife] said to me this morning that 'it's only five days until you turn 40'. I said, 'Lisa, I couldn't give a shite if it was five years until I turned 40, I just want to win this game," he laughed. "So listen, it will be an easier week that's for sure."