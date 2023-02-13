​The energetic Adam O'Reilly was outstanding in the middle of the park and he caused all sorts of problems for Rovers as the ex-Preston midfielder covered every blade of artificial grass.

His 30 yards dash to chase Rovers’ substitute Graham Burke who was racing through on goal in the second half and his well-timed tackle to cut out the danger epitomised his impressive individual showing during his Brandywell bow.

Ben Doherty was equally as good on his second debut for his hometown club in the left-back position. Defensively solid, the versatile former Larne and Coleraine man was just as adept when marauding forward and his deliveries from wide are a real threat.

Ipswich loanee, Matt Ward came off the bench towards the end of the match but during a short time on the pitch showed why Higgins was so keen to get his deal over the line with his pace and directness keeping the Rovers defence on the backfoot.

Overall it was an excellent team display from the Candy Stripes, who despite missing the likes of Patrick McEleney, Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan and Ronan Boyce, laid down a real marker against the four in a row seeking Hoops.

There's no doubting Derry are ready to go for 2023 after this display which was the 'perfect game' ahead of the league opener at Richmond Park on Friday night.

"Preseason friendlies do my head in, preseason does my head in," said Higgins afterwards. "It's fake, it's false and I think this was the perfect game just before the league campaign starting.

Shamrock Rovers pair Dylan Watts and Neil Farrugia close in onDerry City’s Ben Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 95

"There wasn't that much on the line if we're being honest," continued the City boss. "But to beat Shamrock Rovers here and deservedly so and put in a good performance at this stage of the year is really pleasing. I thought there were a couple of exceptional performances as well.

"We looked a real threat going forward. I'm really excited about this group of players, really excited," he stressed. “I think we have real energy about us."

“I thought Jordan McEneff came on tonight and was very, very good. I thought Adam O'Reilly for a competitive debut, I thought he was absolutely outstanding.

"Ben Doherty was excellent, really, really good and he's proud to be playing for his hometown club. I think he gave us a real injection from an attacking point of view."

With Ireland U21 international Ollie O’Neill to be added to the group once the paperwork on his loan deal is ironed out, early signs certainly suggest the FAI Cup champions have a much stronger squad than last term and fans have every right to be optimistic.

“What it was for us tonight was a brilliant game in terms of intensity and quality of player we're playing against. It was a brilliant game of football to prepare us for the start of the season.

"We have a squad here we’re delighted with at the minute. We' ve one (signing) pretty imminent and we'll try maybe get another one in the defensive area of the pitch but I'm really proud of the players and can't thank them enough for their support over the past week and I'm delighted with how they went about it tonight.”

City fans will be dreaming big after this comprehensive victory over the champions, albeit in a pre-season friendly, and Higgins is embracing those heightened expectations.

“That's what you want and that's the potential of the club. It's a brilliant football club to be leading and hopefully there's more good days ahead but you can’t look too far ahead of ourselves. We have a huge game next Friday to prepare for to kick off our league campaign.”

Higgins was quick to point out that it isn’t just his team which has strengthened in the close season.

"I think that's pretty disrespectful to the likes of St Pat's and Dundalk (to be disregarding them in the title race) who, and I'm deadly serious, I think they'll both be right there.