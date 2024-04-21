Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City manager put the club's heaviest home defeat since July 2021 down to '15 minutes of absolute madness' in the second half as Rovers showed their class and a ruthlessness lacking in the home side's arsenal of late.

Derry fans walked out of the stadium in their droves with 10 minutes to go, many missing substitute Pat Hoban's late consolation strike and a chorus of boos greeted the final whistle.

It was an ominous result and performance for the four-in-a-row champions who appear to be clicking into gear after a poor start to the season - the result taking them to within three points of leaders Shelbourne with a game in hand.

For the second week in a row Higgins was left angry and frustrated by his team's showing but defiantly insisted he wouldn't be laying down as he plots a way to turnaround their disappointing run of form which has seen them slip down to fourth spot after Friday night.

The Brandywell outfit won just once in six matches and it's an alarming rut which Higgins knows they must get out of as soon as possible if they're to maintain hopes of challenging a Rovers team who appear to be a class apart on the evidence of the second half performance.

"I completely get their frustration," said Higgins when asked about the chorus of boos from the home support at the end of the match. "No one is as angry as me. People can say I come across as this laid back person and don't show any emotion but believe me it's gut-wrenching.

"We expect better and want to produce better for our supporters and hopefully we can do that on Monday night. The run of form we're on at the minute isn't acceptable and we need to change it.

Derry City players are despondent as Shamrock Rovers celebrate a big win at Brandywell. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

"It's a really tough one to take. Up until the first goal goes in we were the dominant team you'd have to say. It's 15 minutes of absolute madness that's cost us the game."

Derry conceded two almost identical goals during a damaging six minutes spell as Aaron Greene bagged a brace and it's the concession of soft, avoidable goals that Higgins wants addressed as soon as possible.

"It's another three really poor goals from our end and it's been very unlike us for a couple of years and it's crept in. We need to get rid of it and get rid of it fast if we're to do anything.

"The first two goals were five minutes apart and identical goals from a movement point of view. It's poor from our end. And the third goal is a terrible goal. If you look outside that 15 minute period we've had the majority of the chances and majority of the play. If you switch off for any sort of time against a team like that you get punished. And that's what happened to us. I take full responsibility, I'm the manager of this club.

Derry City have a late chance against Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell.

"At the minute it's far too inconsistent. We're dropping far too many points and it's a poor night.

"Everyone has a role within the team from 1 to 11 from a defensive point of view so it's a collective thing. It needs to stop and stop fast. It's something we haven't been guilty of in recent seasons and we need to get back to that.

"You're not going to win games of football especially against opposition like that if you're not ruthless and they punish us.They were ruthless that's for sure.

"It's not an acceptable run we're on at the minute. It's one win in six. It's not acceptable,"he repeated. "I'm the manager and take responsibility but we have to stick together, I've no doubt we can get back on the horse again and get on a run and that's what we'll try and do."

Of course it's another tough ask against St Patrick's Athletic at Brandywell on Monday night and Higgins wants his team to come out fighting and he attempts to lift the spirits of his players.

"That's my job. That's what I'm paid to do. I certainly won't lie down and I hope the players won't lie down and I don't expect they will. We've bounced back before and hopefully we can bounce back again.

"We need to roll our sleeves up and get out on the pitch on Monday night and produce a display that's worthy of representing this club.

"We need everyone to stick together. It's easy when things are good but it's a challenge when it's not and it's a challenge we have to embrace. There's no other option. We have to stand up and fight and come out here on Monday night and produce a brave performance.

"We need to get a win on Monday and stick together and get more points on the board than recent weeks."

As if the result wasn’t bad enough for fans of the Candy Stripes, the ugly scenes at the end will have tainted the reputation of the Brandywell club. A flare was thrown over the perimeter wall of the stadium at the Lone Moor Road end over the heads of the Rovers fans and landed on the pitch.

Missiles were then thrown over the wall at the visiting fans, some of which retaliated by throwing objects back onto the Lone Moor Road while some youths scaled the wall and attempted to open the gates leading out to the Brandywell Road.

While the match was stopped a young Derry fan managed to get onto the pitch and run the length of the technical area with the flare in his hand before throwing it on the artificial surface where it left another burn mark.

Rovers fans were asked to gather in the centre circle at the end of the game for their own safety as the PSNI were called into action outside the ground to disperse an unruly crowd of youths intent on trouble.