Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​An out-of-sorts Derry side lost their first home match of the season against the plucky Tribesmen thanks to a fine 85th minute individual effort from Stephen Walsh when the teams last met at the end of March.

That was the beginning of a difficult period for the Candy Stripes when they won just one match in six attempts before resurrecting their form last week with back-to-back wins over St Patrick's Athletic and Waterford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higgins admits that loss to Galway was one of the most frustrating and disappointing nights of the campaign so far but he's taken great confidence from his team's recent revival.

Ronan Boyce tussles for the ball against Galway at Brandywell at the end of March. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"I think we all accept that it was below par, but since then, we've improved," said the City boss. "We've won three of our last five, so our form has definitely improved, and we want to keep that going."

Derry embarked on their longest away journey of the season last Friday and returned from Waterford with a 2-0 win. It was a welcome break from Brandywell where the threat of the FAI's partial stadium ban still lingers over the Lone Moor Road venue in the aftermath of those regrettable antisocial scenes on April 19th.

Consecutive overnight away trips have also been welcomed with Higgins claiming the long bus journeys have helped with the morale at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reaction over the last two games has been really pleasing. We've created a number of goal scoring opportunities in the games and the players have reacted brilliantly. I don't expect any difference [in Galway] because they're a really good group of lads, good people with good values and we've stuck together and hopefully we can see that coming through on Friday.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen controls the ball under pressure from a Galway defender.

"These trips can be [good for team bonding]. It definitely can be. You certainly see who the characters are in the group on these trips," he smiled. "If you have an overnight stay, they can be good fun.

"Sometimes you get a few lads singing and stuff like that so it can be really good for morale. You certainly enjoy the journeys back up the road when you've won and it was nice to win down in Waterford last week. It makes the trip home a bit easier, so hopefully we can repeat that."

Based on that disappointing night at Brandywell after the international break when John Caulfield's men stunned the home support and their recent performances including a 1-1 draw in Tallaght, Higgins expects a difficult night for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have a lot of experience. They're really well drilled. They're compact and they've got a few players that can hurt you at the top end of the pitch as well.

"You look at all their games, they've been extremely tight and I don't expect this to be any different. But it's a really good place to go and play. A nice stadium. And it's a game we're looking forward to so hopefully we can get the job done.”

Pat Hoban returned as a substitute following injury in that 1-0 loss at Brandywell against his hometown club but he goes into tonight's fixture on the back of a terrific display and his ninth goal of the season against Waterford last week.

His presence in the attacking line-up will be crucial. Finding the back of the net hasn't particularly been an issue of late for Derry who have netted 12 in their last five matches but they come up against one of the most stubborn defences in the country in Galway who have conceded just seven goals in their opening 12 fixtures. Something has to give!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don't give up many goals whatsoever and when you analyse the game, they were really well set up and they're a real threat on the break.

"They've got players that can hurt you as I said when the ball turns over, so we need to be ready for that but also stamp our authority on the game because we're scoring goals and we want to go down there and create opportunities.”

"So let's just try and continue what we've built over the last week or so and put in a positive display and make sure we're resilient as well. There will be moments down there where we do have to come under a wee bit of pressure and it's standing up and sticking our chest out and embracing it, and I'm sure the players will do that.

"I find that the first goal is important in any game, particularly in this league, but we've shown the capacity as well to come from behind this season, so whether we go in front or go behind, we can react to different situations and that's really important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins reckons he will be working off the same panel of players who were available in Waterford as Ben Doherty, who came off in the first half against the Blues, returns after a bout of sickness while he will assess the fitness of Michael Duffy towards kick-off time.

Skipper Patrick McEleney, Colm Whelan, Cameron Dummigan and Sadou Diallo, however, are among those unavailable.

"The squad will be pretty much the same. We'll see how Michael Duffy is. He's been carrying an injury for a while now. So I don't expect there to be any real additions to the squad.