​It's been a roller coaster of emotion for the City boss who has been grieving the tragic loss of his older brother Kevin who died suddenly in Sweden back in February.

Despite that unimaginable loss, somehow he's courageously found the strength to oversee a title tilt until the wheels came off Derry's challenge last month but he can also look back on a memorable European run when he reflects on a season which has brought plenty of ups and downs.

When the final whistle goes tonight at Brandywell, Higgins hopes his team will have finished as runners-up to champions Shamrock Rovers and then he can look forward to a well earned rest away from the spotlight before he begins preparations for next season.

"There's no doubt about that (difficult year on and off the pitch)," he agreed. "It's been a major, major challenge and there've been times when it was extremely difficult.

"It's been a very up and down year and I just want to thank the support I've had from everyone at the club on a daily basis and it's a privilege to be managing this football club.

"It's obviously had its challenges at times and this year probably more so than any I've ever faced. There's been a lot of people at the club who have been extremely supportive.

"If we can manage to finish second and we've had a decent European campaign then you can come away with some sort of pride and satisfaction.

"I need to go away personally and get refreshed; get our work done that needs to be done but get refreshed and come back with a real hunger to take the next step."

City need just a point against third placed St Pat's tonight to rubber stamp second spot and Higgins reckons it's important to finish on a high to give his team something to build on next year.

"We want to make sure we finish in second place. Obviously we're disappointed we haven't got into the last couple of weeks right in the mix.

"There's obviously real frustration from that end but we have to make sure we secure second place. Europe was probably the highlight of the year. So if we can secure second and we've had a good European run, it gives us something I suppose to build on for next year.

"We're at home as well and want to make sure we put in a real committed performance and make sure our supporters leave here tomorrow night looking forward to getting back to the Brandywell in February and for the pre-season friendlies, that's important.

"Our supporters have stuck with us from start to finish, even through difficult times so we need to make sure we send them home happy tomorrow."

There's been several mitigating factors in terms of why Derry's title bid fell short including the lack of goals but the Brandywell pitch has certainly been a contributing factor.

League of Ireland pundit and ex-St Pat's and Bray midfielder Alan Cawley recently claimed the 4G surface has cost Derry in the title race as they've only managed to win eight home games in the past two seasons. Derry won eight from 18 in 2022 and eight from 17 in 2023 before tonight’s clash!

Higgins has already placed on record his preference for a grass pitch but refused to make any excuses.

"I think there's been a lot said and made of the pitch. I'm not going to add any more to that, I've made it clear what my preference is.

"What everybody connected to the club's preference is. It's a wee bit more complicated. It's not as simple as it may seem, put it that way. So that's for another day.

"There's been a lot of draws here. We lost three. We need to turn a lot of those draws into wins and then we're maybe not having that conversation. We can't just use the pitch as an excuse.

"We can win matches here as well, we've shown that. Listen, everyone is entitled to their opinion. We haven't conceded many goals here but we haven't won enough games here either so we need that to improve going forward."

St Pat’s will certainly have the FAI Cup Final in mind as they come to Foyleside while Higgins could be forced to reshuffle his pack.

“We have some concerns,” revealed Higgins. “Adam O'Reilly is a major doubt. Shane McEleney is out. Jamie McGonigle is carrying a knock this last couple of weeks.

