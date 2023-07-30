The only blot on Derry's copybook after a scintillating second half comeback was their failure to increase that cushion ahead of the trip to Finland.

Cian Kavanagh, Michael Duffy and Adam O'Reilly all had opportunities to add a third during a dominant second half which had the home support off their seats while Ronan Boyce struck the crossbar and came so close with another headed effort in the first half.

Regardless, the 10 minute turnaround in the second half leaves Derry in the driving seat and with 'a fighting chance' of making it into the third round for the first time since 2006.

Captain Patrick McEleney, leads out the Derry City team at the Brandywell Stadium on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Higgins believes Thursday's performance will give his side real belief going into the second leg.

"To go over there with something to protect, not that we'll be going there to protect anything by the way, but to go over there with a lead is great and gives us hope and optimism for next week.

"You have to look at the second half performance and how we went about it. We won't go there and defend our 18 yard box because I don't think we're capable of doing that. It's not us. We'll go there and play with an energy and intensity that we showed particularly in the second half and go there and try to be positive."

When asked if he felt the third round was within their grasp, he responded: "What's the point in getting on the flight if we don't think that and feel that. We've set it up for ourselves. There's absolutely nothing guaranteed but it gives us a real chance. A fighting chance.

"The belief the players will have gained from the performance will stand to us going over there. After getting a sucker punch just before half-time to show that bravery and character and courage in our play in the second half, huge, huge credit to the players in the belief they showed in themselves."

The City boss, in only his third European qualifier as manager, can take credit for two timely substitutes during the final half hour who turned the game on its head."It's great when that happens. I just felt with Paul (McMullan) and Mickey (Duffy) on either side we would get crosses into the box. Hence the reason we brought Cian on for his aerial threat and his physicality. It’s a big goal for Will (Patching) and a big goal for Cian. It will give them a lift and everyone a lift. It's a couple of brilliant goals. It was a great ball in from McMullan for the first one.