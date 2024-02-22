Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Candy Stripes' recent record by the Garavogue has been a major talking point for the Brandywell boss this week in the build-up to Saturday's league clash with the Bit O'Red, having lost both trips to their North West neighbours last season.

In October 2022 a drab scoreless draw at the Showgrounds left a seven point gap on eventual champions Shamrock Rovers with two games to go. And last season a 1-0 loss at the venue ultimately signalled the end of their 2023 title aspirations having failed to take advantage of Rovers' draw with UCD the previous evening as they fell five points adrift of the Dubliners with five games remaining.

Derry dropped EIGHT points against John Russell's men last season in all and Higgins knows his team must turn those results on their head if they're to bridge the gap to Rovers this term.

Jordan McEneff pictured in action at the Showgrounds last season.

"It's something we have discussed," said Higgins when reminded of last year's title-ending result in Sligo. "We need to pick up points at those venues this year and Saturday is our first test down there this season so we want to go down there and win. They seem to find a real edge when we come to town and we have to expect that again."

Higgins knows his team, who got off to a winning start at home to Drogheda last week, must roll up their sleeves and win ugly if they're to go into a double header against St Pat's and Rovers next week with six points on the board.

“We know they have really good players. You look at their bench (a 2-2 draw at Bohemians) from last week as well and they’ve really good quality so it will be a tough fixture but we have to go there and back ourselves.

"If the game has to be physical, we can handle that. If it's a pretty game of football we can do that as well. We might need to show both sides of ourselves in the one game. If that's the case, then so be it."

The Sligo Showgrounds hasn't been a happy haunting ground for Derry City recently.

Higgins doesn't share many pundits and fans' views that Sligo will be among the teams struggling at the bottom end of the division this season and reckons Russell has done a stellar job with his recruitment in the close season.

A repeat of the 5-4 pre-season defeat to Sligo is unlikely to be on the cards but Higgins pointed to their attacking threats with a one-time Derry target Max Mata returning to the club.

"I don't share that opinion at all. When you look at their front three alone, you have Simon Power on one side; you have (Fabrice) Hartmann the other side and Max Mata through the middle. That's extremely exciting and talented. You have (Ellis) Chapman and (Connor) Malley added to it behind that.

"So I don't share that view at all. That's maybe people looking at last season and not understanding what they've brought into the club. They've brought in Ed McGinty who was a very popular figure there previously. so Sligo will be okay, there's no doubt about it.

"We're going down to a difficult venue and the pitch won't be great so it's 'roll your sleeves up' time and try to get three points."