Sunday’s semi-final is the club's biggest game since 2014 and while Derry are firm favourites to book their place in the November 13th showpiece, it's a potential banana skin tie for Higgins' in-form troops.

"It's a huge game and one we can't wait to play in. We're expected to go through but if you look at how Treaty's season has gone, it's similar to us. They had a poor May, early June but after that they've been fairly consistent.

"They've had a few really good results along the way. They got a win at Turner's Cross which is extremely difficult to do. They beat UCD. Those are two that spring to mind so they are no mugs, far from it.

"If we take them lightly we'll end up getting embarrassed. If you look through our cup run, our first game was against Oliver Bond and I felt the players' attitudes were exemplary that day.

"So I can't imagine, in the semi-final of the cup in front of a full house, people from Derry there cheering their team on, that Sunday will be any different.

“Knowing the senior players in the dressing room, the staff I know will approach this game fully focussed. It would be foolish not to. It's the biggest game in a long time.

"We have to be patient and try and break down a stubborn defence.

"We'll certainly have to fight to get ourselves into a final.”