​PAUL Hegarty reckons Ruaidhrí Higgins is more than capable of looking after himself and fully understands the criticism and abuse which comes with being Derry City manager.

​The Donegal man claims he's 'taken abuse all my life' from the football terraces and as Higgins' cornerman Hegarty has been prepared to roll with the punches this season offering his support in the background.

Derry City fans have increasingly vented their frustrations this season as the Candy Stripes' title dream faded but Hegarty insists Higgins has been prepared to take it on the chin as they look to end the campaign on a winning note.

"He's a big boy and he's able to look after himself," said Hegarty. "He understands it comes with the territory.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgin.

"When you're managing a big club, when you're managing any club in this league, you're going to get your days when you have to take your abuse.

"People are only human. People are diehard supporters of clubs and some people feel entitled to do that [criticise]. Whether they are or not is another matter.

"It's part and parcel of it and Ruaidhri understands that. I understand that. I've taken abuse all my life no matter where I've been because you have many a bad day. I think it's just human nature. People want to be successful."

The former Finn Harps manager reckons the media are also largely responsible for setting the agenda and influencing fans' opinions.

"A massive responsibility belongs to the media. People read, listen and watch tv and social media now is a massive thing. People get influenced very, very easily by what people say.

"People say things at times that might grab a wee headline here or there and it's big news and it adds more pressure. Probably on players than members of staff.

"At the end of the day we don't have to go out and play. We're standing on the sidelines and so what if you're getting dog's abuse. Is it going to affect you that much? It's just players if there's a bit of stick flying. "I can only speak for myself. I go on ahead about my business and work as hard as you can. You need a bit of luck.

"Did we deserve it [to win the league] over the season? Probably not so you take your oil and move on. There's no point complaining about it. That's the way football is.

"If you don't' have a bit of luck then you have no chance. We certainly didn't get any luck with injuries but I still believe we didn't do enough to win a league.

"We can salvage an awful lot this Sunday by going and winning this trophy.

"If you look at the run we've had to get into the cup final, the players do deserve a tremendous amount of credit. I don't think you could’ve had a tougher run. That's the way the cards were dealt and the players came through it really, really well.

"On Sunday, we know what Drogheda will bring and Drogheda will know what we will bring and may the best team win!”

And Hegarty reckons the scene could be set for someone unexpected to grab the headlines.

“The big players come to the fore but you'll always find there will always be one or two in a cup final who come out of nowhere and you do 'my God he had some game today'.

"And people won't be expecting that. We have players like that who maybe don't hog the limelight but we will have players on Sunday when they get on that pitch and I have no doubt that some of those will really come to the fore on that occasion.”