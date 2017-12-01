Rumour Mill: Coins being thrown at Celtic players says Scott Brown

Moussa Dembele could be fit to face Anderlecht and Scott Brown claims Celtic players are being targeted by football fans throwing coins.

Dembele winning fitness race

Moussa Dembele could yet face Anderlecht with reports from Celtic suggesting the French striker is winning his fitness battle.

It was revealed that the forward could miss the visit of the Brussels side after picking up a knock in the Betfred Cup final win over Motherwell.

But Brendan Rodgers suggested that there was a ‘good chance’ that the former PSG and Fulham ace would be able to play some part next Tuesday. (Various)

Brown claims coins are being thrown at Celtic players

Scott Brown has claimed that Celtic players are hit with missiles thrown from rival supporters ‘pretty much every week’.

Revealing Leigh Griffiths is targeted by oppositions fans, Brown added: “We’re getting used to it now - you take a corner and you have to look over your shoulder to see what’s coming. Eventually someone will get hit in the head with a coin but until that happens probably nothing will be done.” (The Scotsman)

‘We had to shell out to fix Ibrox’ claims King

Dave King claims the Rangers board have spent significant funds of money repairing Ibrox, saying he wouldn’t describe the work as improvements, but instead getting it back to acceptable levels of standard.

King hinted that Ibrox had been allowed to fall into disrepair by previous regimes - in addition to fixing the roofs, there have been several other odd jobs carried out around the stadium to keep it up to scratch.

He told Rangers TV: “I think what we’ve done is refurbishing and repairing a stadium that had become dilapidated to get it back to being fit for purpose and something Rangers fans should be proud of.” (The Scotsman)

Karanaka’s Gers odds slashed

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is reportedly gaining ground on the frontrunners in the hunt for a new Rangers manager.

The former Real Madrid assistant’s odds have been slashed from 40/1 to 3/1 in some markets.

However, Derek McInnes is still thought to be the number one target for the Ibrox club. (Various)