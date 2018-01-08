Rumour Mill: Harry Redknapp wanted to sign Celtic's James Forrest | Nacho Novo heart attack

Scottish football gossip: Harry Redknapp reveals he wanted to sign James Forrest for Tottenham Hotspur; Rangers reportedly winning the race to sign Devante Cole and Steven Naismith says he’ll play for free to seal Ibrox return.

Redknapp ‘wanted to sign Forrest for Spurs’

Harry Redknapp has revealed he wanted to sign Celtic winger James Forrest when he was managing Tottenham Hotspur.

Redknapp, who was at the helm at White Hart Lane from 2008 to 2012, revealed the club had run the rule over the wideman.

“At Spurs, we looked at James Forrest when he was younger and it is good to see him coming back to form.” (Daily Mail)

‘I’ll play for free’, says Naismith

Steven Naismith has said he will play for free in a bid to engineer a return to Rangers.

The former Ibrox striker is currently at Norwich City but looks to be on the way out - and the Scottish forward said last month he’d be open to a return to his former club.

Naismith still has 18 months left on his Canaries contract but is said to be willing to help out the cash-strapped Ibrox outfit by foregoing wages for the rest of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Cruz Azul set to pay all of Pena’s wages

Cruz Azul - the side managed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha - have agreed to pay Carlos Pena’s wages in full as they look to seal a loan deal for the midfielder.

Pena is in Mexico for talks with his former boss and Cruz Azul could look to make the loan move permanent if the player - who is on a £20,000-a-week salary at Ibrox - impresses for the Mexican top flight side.

The 27-year-old, who joined from C.D. Guadalajara for around £2.2 million, has scored five goals for Rangers but has struggled for consistency in the Scottish game. (Daily Record)

Hibs hijack Hearts’ Maclaren deal

Hibs have beaten Hearts to the signing of Australia internationalist Jamie Maclaren.

SV Darmstadt manager Dirk Schuster last night confirmed that the 24-year-old striker has agreed a loan deal with Neil Lennon’s side until the end of the season, subject to a medical. And with Maclaren set to jet out to the Algarve to meet his new team-mates this week, the striker could make his debut against Hearts on January 21. (The Scotsman)

I didn’t force Pena out, insists Murty

Graeme Murty insists he did not kick Carlos Pena out of Ibrox but hinted that more stars could leave as he makes his own mark on Rangers for the second half of the Premiership season.

It is understood that Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio could also depart along with Eduardo Herrera.

Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy have arrived on loan while Andy Halliday and Michael O’Halloran have returned to the club.

Murty said: “We didn’t push Carlos out the door and we’re certainly not actively looking to sell anyone else. There was a request from Pedro to bring Carlos back to Mexico so that was up to those two.” (The Scotsman)

Nowak heading for Tynecastle exit

Krystian Nowak is expected to leave Hearts in the coming weeks amid interest from teams in Scotland, Poland and Greece.

Representatives of the 23-year-old defender are actively trying to find him a new club and Hearts are willing to let him go.

His contract expires in the summer and he is keen to move to secure regular first-team football.

Nowak has played only six times this season, partly due to injury, and the Edinburgh club will not be difficult to deal with regarding a transfer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Former Aberdeen youngster Jack Grimmer scored the winning goal as League Two Coventry City knocked Stoke City out of the FA Cup and signalled the end for boss Mark Hughes

• Nacho Novo is recovering in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack after playing for a Rangers team in a legends five-a-side tournament

• Manchester City youngster Aaron Nemane, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Rangers, has joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on another loan deal