Ruth Gorman, chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association presents Cliftonville's Ryan Curran with November's Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award.

Curran scored four goals in the month, including a fine strike against Glentoran that was deemed good enough to win the November Goal of the Month gong.

Reflecting on a fantastic month, the Cliftonville striker said: "I'm delighted to win both awards, particularly the Player of the Month prize which is a prestigious trophy.

"I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for selecting me and their sponsor Dream Spanish Homes for the support. I'd also like to thank everyone at Cliftonville, as you can't win individual awards without the help of your teammates.

"We've had a good start to the season. Hopefully we can kick on over the Christmas period."

It's the second time Curran has claimed the monthly crown.