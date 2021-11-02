Ryan McBride Halloween Camp proves a major success

Two of Derry City Football Club's top talents, midfielders Ciaron Harkin and Jack Malone were on hand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium over the Halloween holidays to take 65 lucky kids through their paces in an action-packed camp which was kindly sponsored by Find Insurance N.I.

The Candy Stripes duo were joined by one of Ireland's top women's players, recent treble winner with Glentoran Ladies, Shannon Dunne who was a popular member of the coaching staff taking the next generation through drills and games over the three days.

A spokesperson for the Ryan McBride Foundation said the camp proved extremely productive with lots of fun and learning involved for the six to 14 year-old age groups during the week thanks to the input of the top class coaches.

"Thank you to all of our coaches and everyone who came to take part," said a spokesperson. "It was a great week of fun and learning. Your support is always appreciated and we hope everyone had a good time. Also, a big thank you to our sponsors Find Insurance NI."

The Foundation, which was set up to honour former Derry City captain, the late Ryan McBride, has three main aims – to support, assist and inspire young people to achieve what Ryan achieved and to assist groups that the defender supported during his life.

1. Halloween Camp Training session under way at the recent Ryan McBride Halloween Camp held at Brandywell Stadium. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 069 Photo Sales

2. Halloween Camp Ready for action at the recent Ryan McBride Halloween Camp held at Brandywell Stadium. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 071 Photo Sales

3. Halloween Camp Young soccer players pictured with coaches Shannon Dunne and Aaron Rogan at the recent Ryan McBride Halloween Camp held at Brandywell Stadium. Photo Sales

4. Halloween Camp Young footballers pictured with coaches Shannon Dunne and Aaron Rogan at the recent Ryan McBride Halloween Camp held at Brandywell Stadium. Photo Sales