Morecambe's Jacob Davenport heads the ball clear under pressure from Blackpool's Luke Mariette.

​SADOU Diallo can't wait to be reunited with his former Manchester City youth teammate Jacob Davenport and his 'wand of a left foot' after the Englishman became Ruaidhri Higgins' first signing of the summer transfer window.

The talented 25 year-old midfielder played through the age groups at Manchester City's Academy from U13s to U23s alongside Diallo and Will Patching before the trio went their respective ways.

Davenport was most recently at financially troubled Morecambe where he made 26 appearances in League Two before being released alongside 15 others in a massive cull of playing staff at the Mazuma Stadium last month.

He made over 50 appearances in the English Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion and Diallo believes he will bolster Derry's title bid.

"We were just talking about it today, imagine what our youth coaches would think if they found out we were playing for the same team now," said Diallo who scored his first goal of the season against Bohemians before the midseason break.

Davenport and Diallo started the 2017 FA Youth Cup Final against Chelsea alongside Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

"In the midfield, it used to be me, him and 'Patch' so it's strange we're back together. I'm sure it'll work," he laughed.

"It makes it easier when you join a team like Derry because the players make you feel welcome and just want you to feel comfortable. The players we've signed have been quality but I just can't wait to see him play as well.

"When I joined City I would've been U13s up until U23s, so I was with him for maybe six or seven years - the same amount of time I spent playing with Will Patching as well.

"His range of passing is to be admired," added Diallo. "From what I remember playing with him, he's got a wand of a left foot. His free-kicks, short passes, long passes, his technical ability is of the highest level."

Playing European football for the first time was no doubt a major reason for agreeing to join the Candy Stripes on a permanent deal.

"That's one of the good things about playing in the League of Ireland as if you finish in the top half of the table you get an opportunity to play in Europe and against different opposition. It's a different experience and I'm sure he will be excited about going forward."

Davenport is expected to be one of several new additions in the summer window if Higgins has his way and Diallo believes the injection of new energy in the group can only help as they battle on three fronts.

"You always need that in the team to keep everyone on their toes. You need competition to keep you at your highest level. So it's good to see new faces. Good to see Jacob and I can't wait to play with him actually because it's been a while since we played together.

"Honestly I can't wait to play with him again and hopefully we get an opportunity soon with all these big games coming up."

The first of those big games is at home to Drogheda United this Friday night at Brandywell and Diallo described the remaining 13 league matches as 'cup finals' as the title run-in enters the final straight.