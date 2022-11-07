There was no shouting or roaring in the City dressing from Higgins at half-time as Diallo quietly came to terms with the realisation he would miss out on the biggest day in the League of Ireland calendar.

The 23 year-old ex-Forest Green midfielder has been a revelation since arriving in the summer and would no doubt have played a key role in Derry's engine room in Sunday's final against Shelbourne.

The timing of the first red card of his professional career couldn't have been worse in a game with so little at stake last Sunday.

Cameron Dummigan takes the ball past Dundalk's Darragh Leahy.

It was a lack of judgement which saw him react to Robbie McCourt's lashing out and there was no doubt he was deserving of the early bath as he marched furiously down the tunnel under the Mark Farren stand.

It was a 'harsh lesson' for the Englishman, says Higgins.

"He retaliated to someone raising their hand. It's something we obviously could've done without. It's not ideal by any stretch.

"It's very upsetting for Sadou. It's his first red card of his career and it's a harsh lesson to learn.

Sadou Diallo pictured in action against Shamrock Rovers.

"Football is full of ups and downs and this will be a big down for him. He’s had a great impact since he's come here and it will be extremely disappointing for him.

"There's no point going in and roaring and shouting at him when he's already hurting and heartbroken by it. It's a harsh lesson which he'll have to learn from."

The 1-0 defeat to Dundalk meant the Lilywhites finished level on points with Derry but the Candy Stripes’ superior goal difference (+2) clinched second spot for Higgins’ troops.

It wasn’t exactly the performance Higgins wanted going into the cup final but he’s confident, despite the absence of Diallo, his team have enough in their ranks to win the cup.